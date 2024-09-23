Sounds delicious: KXT and Whataburger join forces for Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1

The front cover of ‘Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1,’ a collaboration between KXT and Whataburger.

October is just days away, and so is KXT’s annual Homegrown Music Month.

To whet listeners’ appetites, we’re thrilled to pull the, um, wrapper off of a sizzling hot collaboration between the station and Texas icon Whataburger.



Introducing Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1, a brand-new, 12-track compilation curated by KXT, and comprised entirely of North Texas artists.

Pressed on custom orange vinyl, this LP features a delicious line-up of artists and genres, who, “represent what Whataburger and KXT share in common — supporting and spotlighting what makes Texas special,” according to a release from KXT and Whataburger.



Artists appearing on this first volume include The Rosemont Kings, Cure for Paranoia, Remy Reilly, Squeezebox Bandits, Larry Gee, Angel White, the Wee Beasties, Robert Ellis, Toadies, Damoyee, Phantomelo and Parker Twomey.

So, how can you get your hands on this limited-edition release? You’ll have to stop by one of the five Whataburger locations in North Texas where KXT hosts will be stationed each Wednesday throughout the month of October from noon to 1:30 p.m.



Those who stop by will get a free copy of Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1, and the first 50 people to pick up a record will also get a free Whataburger.



Here’s where and when to go:

Oct. 2 Oak Lawn Whataburger (5500 Lemmon Ave., Dallas)

Oct. 9 Rayzor Ranch Whataburger (2420 W. University Dr., Denton)

Oct. 16 Texas Christian University Whataburger (2401 W. Berry St., Fort Worth)

Oct. 23 North Dallas Whataburger (433 Coit Rd., Plano)

Oct. 30 Carrollton Whataburger (3424 E. Hebron Hwy., Carrollton)



Be sure to check back on Oct. 1 at kxt.org, as we kick off Homegrown Music Month, our annual, month-long celebration of all things local — and join us on Oct. 25, at Ferris Wheelers, for our third annual Get Loud with KXT concert, featuring Abraham Alexander, the Rosemont Kings and DJ Bella Scratch.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.