The Homegrown Spooky Show: Dezorah, trauma ray, Henry the Archer

A special spooky edition of The Homegrown Music Show, The Homegrown SPOOKY Show on Halloween night, featured artists from all over the metroplex to bring heavier sounds, Halloween vibes and emotional depth into the fray this week.

NITE, the darkwave synth duo of Dallas-based twin brothers Kyle and Myles, released their EP Have Mercy last week, with the haunting track “All Your Pain” setting the perfect tone for this week’s spooky playlist. They launched their tour last night in San Antonio at Paper Tiger and will continue through November 23, with stops in West Hollywood, Atlanta, Tampa, and more. Catch them tonight, November 1, in Houston at White Oak Music Hall, and find more tour dates and ticket info on their website.

Hailing from Fort Worth, Cameron Smith‘s pensive and reflective “Darker It Grows” encapsulates the feeling of Halloween on a personal level. The darkness that we often shy away from is embraced during Halloween season, and Smith’s ability to turn sorrow into sweet melodies while keeping the tone serious yet light is something of a magic trick that amazes the senses. Catch him live at the inaugural Fort Worth Songwriters Festival next weekend.

“Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue)” by Denton band Upsetting felt like an ideal fit to the Halloween / Day of the Dead Eve playlist, as it mourns death while magnifying the beauty of life. This emo track might be a favorite of the year. Catch the band tonight November 1 at a house show in Denton. More info on their Instagram.

Although homegrown Dallas artist Lyd Low has expanded their sights outside of the metroplex, their song “Only Dead Men,” was a perfect addition to the spooky installment of the show. The master of of murder ballads, Lyd Low is a favorite when looking for Halloween vibes.

Last night, not only was Dallas band Primo Danger‘s song “Demagnetized” on the show, but they headlined Tulips Chainsaw Massacre in Fort Worth, performing songs from the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Soundtrack. Check out their debut album from earlier this year A Wasting Life & Quasi-Healing.

Straight out of Oak Cliff, RickyRay‘s new song “Zombie” also features a music video that’s shot in Oak Cliff. The band released an album earlier this year called Los Goons that has a couple songs with Spanish and English lyrics. “This is basically a family band because my brother is the bassist, my sister plays keyboard, and my nephew from Chicago recorded the lead guitar parts on this particular song,” Ricky Almazan said in his submission.

“All That Wanting” from ethereal Denton artist Claire Morales‘ album of the same name popped up on the spooky playlist this week, ahead of her show at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton on November 8 with Garrett T. Capps.

Phantomelo‘s spooky offering “VSO” comes from their EP Pet Your Dog More, and you can catch the D-Town band live on Thanksgiving Eve November 27 at Ruins in Deep Ellum with Overshare and Roach Noises.

DEZORAH

Formed in 2014 in McAllen, TX and later becoming part of the North Texas music scene, Dezorah delivers a genre-defying, post-progressive sound that fuses atmospheric textures, metal riffs, and infectious rhythms. With fierce vocals and dynamic instrumentation, they’ve crafted an immersive, high-energy experience all their own. “Control” is their 2024 single that KXT also got to do a live recording (below) in a special home-studio session. Their new single “Canela” drops November 12, and catch their incredible live show on November 15 at Armoury DE supporting A Deer A Horse (NY).

Trauma Ray

Trauma Ray, a Fort Worth-based shoegaze band, first made waves on Dreamy Life Records before signing with Dais Records, where they’ve just released their highly-anticipated debut album, Chameleon. Known for their lush, atmospheric sound, the band blends ethereal melodies with heavy, reverb-drenched guitars, creating an immersive, emotive experience. “Bishop,” from Chameleon, encapsulates the band’s raw, melancholic essence of shoegaze while pushing into powerful new sonic territory.

Fresh off their first UK tour, they played Rubber Gloves in Denton last night to kick off a North American run that hits Levitation in Austin tonight, November 1, and wraps with album release shows in L.A. and San Diego later this month. Full tour details, including new 2025 Europe dates, are on the Dais Records website.

Henry the Archer

Fort Worth artist Henry the Archer brought his genre-blending sound to the airwaves last night with “ViolinT” from his new album The Garden, following the recent dual music video premiere with Make Something Beautiful. The event at Southside Preservation Hall earlier this month featured showings of his new narrative music video that combines 2 songs from the album, “The Garden” and “ViolinT,” as well as fellow Fort Worth artist Denver Williams’ “Let It Ride” music video.

Known for his introspective lyrics and dynamic style, Henry the Archer seamlessly merges indie rock with a raw, punk-inspired edge that’s won him a loyal Texas following.

The Homegrown Music Show – 10/31/24

“All Your Pain” – NITE

“ViolinT” – Henry the Archer

“Control” – Dezorah

“Bishop” – trauma ray

“Night of the Vampire” – Zedidiah Word / Roky Erickson

“Only Dead Men” – Lyd Low

“Zombie” – RickyRay

“Halloween Party” – Mankind Forever

“VSO” – Phantomelo

“Demagnetized” – Primo Danger

“All That Wanting” – Claire Morales

“Reaching For Stars (Without A Clue)” – Upsetting

“Darker It Grows” – Cameron Smith

“I Played With Fire” – Cody Lynn Boyd

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Waffles. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk, pop, punk and R&B.

