Fort Worth bands unveil bold new music videos at Southside Preservation Hall

Warren Cook, creative director of Make Something Beautiful (as Waldo), and Denver Williams (as Philip J. Fry from Futurama). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth was given a long-awaited treat last week, as funky town bands Denver Williams & the Gas Money and Henry the Archer presented a dual premiere for their music videos “Let It Ride,” “The Garden” and “ViolinT.” Many of the scenes in all the videos also happened to be shot at Southside Preservation Hall.

All three music videos were produced by Make Something Beautiful, an award-winning Fort Worth storytelling company whose exceptional video content highlights creativity and compelling narratives.

Southside Preservation Hall held the event inside the chapel, where Sarah Savage and Jana Renée opened up the show with acoustic performances before the music videos were shown on a projector screen that hung in the front of the room.

The hauntingly cool music videos offered a glimpse into the eerie, creative magic that the crews had been crafting over the last six months. Denver Williams’ ‘”Let It Ride” video weaves a cryptic narrative around an enigmatic monk, a military man, a starlet, a priest, and a superhero. One by one, the monk conjures their most prized possessions, seemingly ensnaring fragments of their souls. With its release still shrouded in mystery, the video lingers on the horizon, its debut yet to be unveiled. The song is also the title track of his unreleased upcoming record.

The intertwined videos for Henry the Archer’s “The Garden” and “Violint” unfold into a 12-minute avant-garde short film, tracing the unraveling of two lovers caught in a web of doubt and deceit. As their questionable actions give rise to betrayal, anger, and loneliness, the film captures the haunting descent into heartbreak and suffering from a surreal and fractured perspective. The official release for this project is imminent.

The night culminated in performances by both featured bands, and showcased why these Fort Worth phenomenons are on the rise and something special in the heart of DFW.

Jana Renée played a supporting set in the chapel at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denver Williams’ “Let It Ride” music video features a mystical monk among several interesting characters. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denver Williams came to life during the short set at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jorts Richardson and Mallorie Morgan won a Denver Williams hat as a prize for their vampire couples costumes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denver Williams & the Gas Money played a 3-song set after the music video premieres. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Henry the Archer played a few songs for the supportive crowd in the chapel at Southside Music Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The 2-part Henry the Archer music video included “The Garden” and “ViolinT” from their 2024 EP The Garden. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fort Worth showed up to support hometown heroes Denver Williams and Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jana Renée and Denver Williams as Leela and Philip J. Fry from Futurama. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

