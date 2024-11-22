Lend an ear to these 5 North Texas at this year’s Deep Ellum Block Party

Jake Quillin is one of the more than 70 local acts performing at this year’s Deep Ellum Block Party. Photo: Rico DeLeon

The Deep Ellum Block Party is preparing to pop off for the second year in a row.

The musical headliners for the Nov. 23 fesitivities are a mix of local legends and out-of-town guests of honor: The Polyphonic Spree and rapper Raekwon will headline the 2024 iteration of the Block Party.

“Playing the Deep Ellum Block Party is definitely going to feel like returning home in a way,” said Tim DeLaughter, founder of the Polyphonic Spree, in a statement. “Many, many fond memories were made down there back in the day. Looking forward to making some new ones! The early beginnings of Tripping Daisy and the Polyphonic Spree have Deep Ellum in their fabric.”

The free event kicks off at noon and will stretch deep into the night (the evening showcases are paid admission). It’s also worth noting on the Block Party’s schedule each of these timeslots includes “-ish,” so going with the flow will doubtless increase your enjoyment.

To help get you ready, here are five local acts scheduled to perform you should definitely circle on your Block Party itinerary.



David Morgan (7 p.m. at Elm St. Saloon)

Even if Houston-born and Dallas-based rapper David Morgan had walked away after his work in the late, great rap duo Mohicans (which he anchored with Devan Bernard), his legacy would have been secured. Fortunately, he’s hung around and continued to make some of the sharpest hip-hop to emanate from North Texas.

Ceci Ceci (8 p.m. at Cheapsteaks)

The singer-songwriter born Ceci Callejas gives Latin music a twist all her own — not for nothing was she singled out during KXT’s recent Homegrown Music Month as a favorite. We described her sound as “laying on the beach on a warm, breezy summer day.”

FIT (9 p.m. at Trees)

Dallas foursome FIT — Hunter Moehring, Alex Poulos, Hunter Cannon and Joel Miller — are more than the sum of their parts (said parts being a half dozen other DFW bands). Their crunchy, irresistible indie rock has earned them a reputation as a dynamic, don’t-miss live act.

Jake Quillin (10 p.m. at Twilite Lounge)

Branding his style as “new Texas R&B,” singer-songwriter Jake Quillin relocated here in 2019 after a chance online interaction with producer Jason Burt. It’s safe to say he’s found his creative home: “I’m a transplant … but there’s definitely that romantic feeling … there’s just something about the landscape and even being in the city. I can’t really explain it, and I don’t think I’m ever gonna leave,” he told the Dallas Observer in 2021.

Scuttino (11 p.m. at Club Dada)

A fast-rising star in the ever-fertile world of Dallas hip-hop, rapper, singer and songwriter Scuttino calls Oak Cliff home. Comfortable blending rap with soul and R&B, Scuttino continues a tradition of pathbreaking North Texas artists at ease blurring genre boundaries in the pursuit of arresting new sounds.

Deep Ellum Block Party in Deep Ellum, Dallas. Noon Nov. 23. Admission is free, but RSVPs are encouraged.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.