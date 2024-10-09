Ceci Ceci’s modern take on Latin music

It’s Homegrown Music Month, and every day, we’re featuring a different artist or act with North Texas ties. Listen to hear the day’s artist on KXT 91.7 FM and check back tomorrow to see who we shout out next.

Ceci Ceci

From: Dallas / Nicaragua

Sounds like: Laying on the beach on warm, breezy summer day.

Recommended if you like: Reyna Tropical, The Marias, Omar Apollo

Origin Story: Indie singer-songwriter Ceci Callejas (professionally known as Ceci Ceci) moved from Nicaragua to San Antonio, Texas and bought a guitar out of boredom. After moving to Denton to pursue music, she made a simple flyer that said, “looking for a producer, call me,” and posted them around Denton bookstores and coffee shops. Now, the artist has over a dozen singles and live performances under her belt.

Quotable: “It’s been hard, but I’ve gotten to kind of break a ceiling and make some noise in a town that is used to, like, country music or indie music,” Callejas says. “I’ve made some waves. Sometimes I have to think about what conquering means, but if it means I got to open for a variety of artists and play for a variety of venues — the State Fair, play Latin Pride — then I think I did conquer Dallas a little bit.”- Callejas to the Dallas Observer.

Fun Fact: Ceci Ceci won Best Latin Act of 2023 at the inaugural Dallas Entertainment Awards.

Why we picked Ceci Ceci: Singer-songwriter giving son Cubano and reggae a modern, indie twist.

Where to hear: October 18 at the State Fair of Texas, Bud Light Stage



Find Ceci Ceci on Instagram, Tik Tok and Spotify.