Larry Gee Photo: Courtesy Larry Gee

If you were one of the fortunate few to get your hands on Homegrown Bites, Vol. 1, the limited edition, custom orange vinyl KXT produced in partnership with Whataburger at one of the five North Texas drops last month, then you already know what a fantastic collection of local artists can be found on that one-of-a-kind wax.

Now, KXT and Whataburger are joining forces to take the action from your turntable to the stage — call it a continuation of Homegrown Music Month.

On Dec. 28, the roster of acts on the Homegrown Bites LP will take over the House of Blues in Dallas. What better way to close out 2024?

Homegrown Bites Live’s line-up will include North Texas favorites like Larry Gee, Angel White, Cure for Paranoia, Damoyee, Parker Twomey, Squeezebox Bandits, Remy Reilly, Phantomelo, the Wee-Beasties and more.

It’s a rare opportunity to see some of these acts in a more intimate environment than usual.

Cleburne country artist Angel White, for example, has recently performed at Dickies Arena and Dos Equis Pavilion, two venues 10 times the size of House of Blues, while Squeezebox Bandits often headlines the 6,000-capacity Billy Bob’s Texas.

Homegrown Bites Live will also afford attendees the opportunity to catch artists whose profiles are rapidly rising (singer-songwriter Parker Twomey, for instance, recently had a co-write turn up on Miranda Lambert’s latest studio album).

Tickets are on sale Friday via Live Nation.

Homegrown Bites Live at House of Blues, Dallas. 8 p.m. Dec. 28. Tickets are on sale Friday.

