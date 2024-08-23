The KXT Local Show: Kali Flower, Jacob Furr, SPCMN & A-Wall

It has been a particularly exciting week for North Texas music at KXT because we announced our lineup for this year’s Get Loud concert! Fort Worth’s Abraham Alexander is headlining the show with support from the Oak Cliff staples, The Rosemont Kings. Plus, DJ Bella Scratch will be holding things down behind the deck to keep things going all night long. The best part? Tickets officially go on sale today!

Of course the excitement never stops there — this week we got a fresh batch of new songs from right here in our backyard.

Rock n’ roll singer-songwriter Griffin Holtby came to us with a tribute to a couple of Dallas staples, Greenville Avenue and its storied resident, Stan’s Blue Note. “Greenville” is inspired by the camaraderie and sense of at-homeness Holtby found at the dive bar while busking on Lower Greenville and simultaneously going through a breakup.

Check out the this week’s full playlist below! And never forget, if you’re a musician in North Texas, we’re waiting to hear you next!

Jacob Furr

Jacob Furr has long been celebrated as one of North Texas’ most honest and gripping storytellers, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his latest, “I Kept Hoping It Would Get Better But It Just Got Worse” follows suit. Though it might seem defeatist on the outset, the track is slightly bittersweet, as its central theme of inevitable disappointment is rooted in relatability. As Furr’s fellow North Texas musician Jessi England put it recently, “shame on me for forgetting momentarily that Jacob Furr is one of the most singular talents in Fort Worth.”

Kali Flower

“Slow Motion” is cemented as a classic of the early 2000s from Southern hip-hop heavyweight Juvenile. Now, 20 years later, its impact lives on through a new, original cut of the same name by Dallas artist Kali Flower. Her response is a slightly slower, smoother groove that takes the shape of sensuality in contrast to the raunchy original. Still, the pop/R&B singer is very much inspired by the era that spawned Juvenile’s song, as this track is wrapped in silky melodies akin to Y2K R&B.

SCPMN feat. A-Wall

When we last checked in with Dallas electronic artist and producer SPCMN (pronounced “Spaceman”), he linked up with NewEarthVel for the first iteration of a release series that will lead to a new EP. That forthcoming EP’s newest single finds him with a drop featuring breakout North Texas artist, A-Wall, whom you have likely heard going viral on TikTok. “NRG” blitzes with fizzy riffs and A-Wall’s transmission-like vocals, perfect for a dancefloor spellbind.

The KXT Local Show – 8/22/24

“Slow Motion” – Kali Flower

“Off My Mind” – DAMOYEE

“Take A Chance” – DOMi & JD Beck ft. Anderson Paak

“Greenville” – Griffin Holtby

“Rainfall” – Broken Bow

“Petty Crimes” – Tela Bella

“NRG” – SPCMN & A-Wall

“Ride or Die” – Ishi ft. Electrophunk

“Love Now” – Elyse Jewel

“It Just Got Worse” – Jacob Furr

“Visions of Dallas” – Charley Crockett

“Tears Run Dry” – Abraham Alexander

“Peaceful Place” – Leon Bridges

“Better” – Vanessa Peters

“What I Really Found” – The Plum Boys

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.