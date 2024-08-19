Get Loud with KXT announces lineup for third annual event

The Rosemont Kings. Photo: Malia Maureen Photography

Prepare to Get Loud once again.

For the third year in a row, KXT is hosting a celebration of the North Texas music scene on Oct. 25 just north of downtown Dallas.

The 2024 edition of Get Loud with KXT, unfolding at Ferris Wheelers in Dallas, will feature an eclectic line-up, pulling from the wealth of talent populating the region’s stages.

Acclaimed, Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander will headline, joined by funky Oak Cliff collective Rosemont Kings and Dallas-based DJ Bella Scratch.



“We’re so excited for this year’s Get Loud show,” said KXT program director Benji McPhail in a statement. “It’s going to be the perfect way to round out our month-long celebration of North Texas’ incredible music scene.”

Tickets are $25 and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23. For complete details, visit kxt.org/getloud.

Here’s a quick glimpse at each of the musicians who’ll help KXT Get Loud in just a few short weeks.

Abraham Alexander

It’s been a little over a year since Abraham Alexander released his debut LP, SEA/SONS, and found himself opening up for acts like Dave Matthews Band and the Lumineers, not to mention headlining his own shows from coast to coast. Alexander has teased the briefest snippets of new music on his socials, but he’s doubtless still feeling the responsibility that comes with his career, as he told me in late 2023: “I see the weight of music firsthand, and what it’s like to be responsible for a community that you get to create, and it’s beautiful.”

Rosemont Kings

It’s tough to describe the freewheeling alchemy of Oak Cliff-formed septet Rosemont Kings any better than my former KXT colleague Nilufer Arsala did in 2023: “The ensemble is now a … funk and soul band that layers horns with grooves inspired by Stax Records and Texas blues. Add to that the smooth vocals of frontman [Kraig] Loyd and you’ve got what the band calls ‘feel-good’ music.”

DJ Bella Scratch

DJ Bella Scratch — or as she’s better known to her colleagues and listeners, KERA midday host and “Think” technical director Bella Syrus — is partial to soul music and hip-hop, but is a firm believer, as her press materials say, that “good music is good music.” Expect her to keep the Get Loud party going, smoothly mixing familiar hits with deep cuts and getting everyone in a funky mood.

Get Loud with KXT featuring Abraham Alexander, Rosemont Kings and DJ Bella Scratch at Ferris Wheelers, Dallas. 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets are $25.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.