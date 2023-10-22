Funk and soul from the heart of Oak Cliff with The Rosemont Kings

The Rosemont Kings. Bottom row from left: Richie Heffernan, Kraig Loyd, Robbie Good, Brad Taylor. Top row from left: Jacob Frie, Bart Thrasher, Ed Wagner.

Jay Hatler not pictured. Photo: Malia Maureen Photography

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

It was in 2016, shortly after legendary musician Prince died, that a small group of neighbors from Oak Cliff came together to reminisce and find comfort in music. The friends didn’t know it then, but that impromptu jam session was the start of something incredibly funky.

The three neighbors formed a loose band that consisted of Robbie Good on bass, Richie Heffernan on drums and Bart Thrasher on guitar. At first, they called themselves Doghouse and only played Budos Band-inspired instrumentals, hoping to be able to one day add horns to the mix. Shortly after, Kraig Loyd, another neighbor from the end of the block on Rosemont, joined the mix to improvise lyrics and harmonies, and The Rosemont Kings was born.

The ensemble is now an 8-piece funk and soul band that layers horns with grooves inspired by Stax Records and Texas blues. Add to that the smooth vocals of frontman Loyd and you’ve got what the band calls “feel-good” music.

The Kings’ self-titled, debut album was released earlier this year, and that is where you’ll find the infectious tune “The Rosemont Groove”. When submitting the song to the KXT Local Show, founding member Good said the song is the epitome of what brings The Rosemont Kings together as a band- the joy of making music that gets people moving.

The Rosemont Kings are in the studio working on new music. You can also catch them playing at Revelers Hall in Oak Cliff on December 2 and at The Balcony Club on December 15. Follow the group on Instagram for show announcements, great times, and more feel-good jams.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here