The KXT Local Show: Jacob Metcalf, Sanyu & Kazé, Broken Bow

It’s been an exciting year for music in North Texas, and it doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon.

Last week, Leon Bridges announced his forthcoming album, Leon, is dropping in October, and just yesterday he announced the album’s Fall 2024 tour ends with a hometown show featuring special guest Charley Crockett!

Crockett just dropped a new album himself titled Visions of Dallas (his second so far this year!), and we can’t get enough of it. We featured the title track a few weeks back and this week, we had to revisit the record for “20-20 Vision,” a bluesy cut centered on the sorrowful crooning Crockett has mastered.

Keeping in tune with proliferation, Dallas wunderkind DAMOYEE is back with a silky, slower groove called “Regret” that leans deeper into the R&B side of her otherwise pop/electronic/R&B amalgam. The single comes on the heels of two records she released earlier this year – Purplexed Volumes I & II – as part of a trilogy album.

There’s plenty more to dive into with the full playlist below! And if you’re musician in North Texas, we want to queue you up next – submit your songs here.

Jacob Metcalf

Dallas singer-songwriter Jacob Metcalf has returned with his sophomore album, Monitors, a collection of nine warm pop tracks tailor-made for easy listening. The album is a refreshing turn for Metcalf, who has previously rested well in feathered indie-folk. Monitors, however, finds him exploring a sound rich with synth and drum machines for his best work yet. There are plenty of gorgeous moments throughout the track list – the title track is embedded with vocals from Dallas’ Frankie Leonie – but it’s “Have You Met A Holy Ghost” that immediately sticks out as a summit in the album’s dreamy glow.

Sanyu and Kazé

Sisters Sanyu and Kazé are solo artists who often make music together, and their sisterly bond is undeniably infectious on their latest collaboration, “Control.” The Fort Worth duo intertwines influences of soul, R&B and Afro-pop as they seamlessly harmonize throughout the chorus on this anthem for self-love and independence. And don’t skip the song’s visual, which has already amassed more than 100,000 views, and is giving the golden age of classic early 2000s R&B music videos.

Broken Bow

In its Local Show debut, the indie-rock project from Frisco artist Nathan Vehslage opened last night’s show with “Rainfall.” Vehslage started the project during a getaway up to Broken Bow, Oklahoma where he found himself armed with his acoustic guitar and an itch to venture into songwriting. His new single soars with jangly riffs and vocals that nod to surf-rock. If you enjoy early and mid-’90s alternative bands like Pixies and Dinosaur Jr., I think you will find it easy to rock with this one.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

The KXT Local Show – 8/15/24

“Rainfall” – Broken Bow

“I Know You Stranger” – Bubby

“Clean Up” – Visitor Parking

“Regret” – DAMOYEE

“Ashes” – Loren Kole

“Confess” – Ariel & The Culture

“Control” – Sanyu & Kazé

“Got To Have It” – Larry Gee

“Cocoon” – Dayglow

“Have You Met A Holy Ghost” – Jacob Metcalf

“Take” – Sheprador

“Nothing Much Happens” – Hotel Satellite

“Call It A Night” – Dan O’Connell

“20-20 Vision” – Charley Crockett

“Hat In Hand” – J Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed

“If You’re Gonna Leave” – Angel White