The KXT Local Show: Our favorite songs of 2024…so far!

If you can believe it, 2024 is more than halfway over?! And even though there are still six months left to go, this year has been jam-packed with stellar music from artists all over the D/FW area.

So, we thought there would be no better time to revisit some of our favorite songs of 2024…so far – trust us, there are plenty. From the experimental R&B of Liv.e to the always-avant-garde pop rock of St. Vincent, our list of favorites makes for an exceptional Local Show playlist. Plus, you might have even noticed some personal picks from artists like Slow Joy and Leon Bridges chosen by last night’s host, Amy Miller.

We’ll return to our regular format next week, but for now, enjoy this week’s special playlist featuring the songs that have already made 2024 a great year in homegrown sounds.

And if you're a musician in North Texas you might just end up on The KXT Local Show – or even one of our favorites lists – next.

The KXT Local Show – 7/4/24

“Liars, Cops and Thieves” – FIT

“Pulling Teeth” – Slow Joy

“I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day” – T Bone Burnett ft. Rosanne Cash

“Arizona” – Runaway Sky

“If You’re Gonna Leave” – Angel White

“Optimistic (Time is Running Out)” – Gollay

“Guayaba” – Alex O’aiza

“Sweetest Fruit” – St. Vincent

“Temptations (Zannen Remix)” – Kaash Paige

“Number One Set and Sound” – Silver Skylarks

“Off My Mind” – DAMOYEE

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

“Redemption Song” – Leon Bridges

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

