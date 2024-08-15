Leon Bridges Photo: Jack Bool

Leon Bridges is hitting the road this fall, culminating in the largest hometown concert he’s ever played.

The Fort Worth-based Grammy winner unveiled his fourth studio album, the self-titled Leon, last week, and its lead single, the deeply beautiful “Peaceful Place.”

Now he’s announcing “Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour,” which kicks off Oct. 4 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The roughly month-long string of dates, in cozier spaces like New York City’s Beacon Theatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, will climax in grand fashion as Bridges returns home to headline Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena. On Nov. 15, he’ll play his largest hometown headlining gig to date, just four miles from where he once washed dishes at Del Frisco’s Grille, with support from Charley Crockett and Hermanos Gutierrez.

Tickets for the tour’s Fort Worth finale go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Central Aug. 23 via Ticketmaster.

“I wanted to bring the magic and connection that made this record to this tour, so I felt it was important to pick the right rooms to play,” Bridges said in a statement. “I’ll be performing at intimate theater this run with my incredible band. These are listening rooms — beautiful stages that truly showcase the music and allow me to get back to analog instrumentation. Plus, I’ve really missed playing guitar.

“The tour starts in Austin and ends with a truly epic night in Fort Worth — aka Panther City — joined by my friend and Texas legend, Charley Crockett. Can’t wait to play this record for y’all live!”

Leon is Bridges’ first studio album in three years, following the underrated 2021 effort Gold-Diggers Sound. For Leon, Bridges teamed with Ian Fitchuk (one of the architects of Kacey Musgraves’ sound, among many others), as well as Josh Moore, Konrad Snyder and Nick Bockrath, and decamped to Mexico City to record the album late last year.

Leon Bridges at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets, which start at $36.50, go on sale Aug. 23.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).