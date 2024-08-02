The KXT Local Show: Alex O’aiza, Charley Crockett, River Jude

If, like me, you’re still coming down from the post-show high of last week’s second installment of the KXT Summer Concert Series, this week’s playlist is going to take you right back up. And if you didn’t get a chance to make it out to Plano to catch Phantomelo and Ella Red (they tore it up, by the way), you can still register to see our final Summer Concert for free in Fort Worth later this month!

Speaking of The Funk, Fort Worth rock band The Troumatics are back with a new single called “Why This World,” which the band outlines the struggles of trying to make the world a better place – someone has to do it!

Denton band Tela Bella recently dropped their debut EP titled Desert Hills. The opening track is called “Petty Crimes” and neatly sets the dreamy tone that floats throughout much of the easy-listening project.

Their fellow Dentonites, Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade, have returned with their first new single in nearly two years, a slightly southern-tinged soulful rock cut called “Blow Your Cover.” The band also just announced they’re playing the State Fair of Texas on October 1 – how is it already so close to that time of year again?!

Raging Bunch, the project from Dallas singer-songwriter Jayson Bunch, came to us this week with a touching love letter of sorts titled “Lindsay.” The track is a taste of what you can expect from Bunch’s forthcoming album, He-Art, slated for release in November.

Make sure you check out the full playlist below! And if you’re an artist in North Texas, we want to hear you next – submit your music here.



Alex O’aiza

Grand Prairie artist Alex O’aiza has been exploring a new sound as of late – rich, polished pop with Latin influence, and it’s a journey we at KXT have enjoyed following him through. In fact, his last single, the deliciously gleaming “Guayaba” made our list of favorite songs by North Texans in 2024 so far. His new single, YNMA (which stands for “ya no me amas” and translates to “you no longer love me”) though more downtempo, is just as slick. Consider this track another that merits O’aiza’s as a rising North Texas artist to watch.

Charley Crockett

Despite recent features in Rolling Stone Magazine and the Twisters official soundtrack, Charley Crockett in some ways still feels like Dallas’ best kept secret. You’re probably expecting that this week’s Local Show featured a track from April’s $10 Cowboy, and while that’s a fair assumption (the record is excellent), you would also be wrong. Because the country crooner is nothing if not prolific, he just dropped another album titled Visions of Dallas, and you know our Dallas pride would never let an ode to the city get by you without running it up on the radio. Naturally, we think the title track will suffice just fine.

River Jude

Though indie-pop artist River Jude is originally from Brazil and grew up in Miami, he now calls Dallas home. His sound is reflective of his journey, as it blends various influences from alternative rock to R&B. His newest single, “There She Goes” is a vivid synth-pop track that details the darker side of love and the emotional turmoil that the ups and downs of relationships can leave you with. Jude’s next show is August 24th as part of the House of Water Presents showcase.

The KXT Local Show – 8/1/24

“YNMA” – Alex O’aiza

“Love Now” – Elyse Jewel

“Petty Crimes” – Tela Bella

“Blow Your Cover” – Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade

“Mess You Up Good” – Sarah Johnson

“Why This World” – The Troumatics

“There She Goes” – River Jude

“Same Day” – Robyn Harris

“Blue Skies” – DonoSpectacular ft. Sherm STX

“Visions of Dallas” – Charley Crockett

“35 to Life” – Ottoman Turks

“Not Again” – Alex Irish

“Lindsay” – Raging Bunch

“Angel” – Amari Amore

“Show Me” – SPCMN & NewEarthVel

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.