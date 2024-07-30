PHOTOS: Phantomelo & Ella Red rip through Plano for the KXT Summer Concert at Legacy Hall

Ella Red’s positive energy was infectious on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Summer Concerts turned up the heat at Legacy Hall in Plano for the second installment of the series, featuring Phantomelo and Ella Red.

Small moments of joy rippled through the crowd as the lively performance of Ella Red set the tone for the night, bringing her charismatic presence and pop star-style wardrobe to the stage. This young singer and songwriter gives listeners a taste of what the next generation looks and sounds like: confident and driven.

This Frisco-based rising star has been steadily releasing singles over the past two years that have collectively garnered over a million streams on Spotify. Check out her latest single “I Like You Best” that dropped last month. Check out Ella Red live on August 13 at Three Links in Deep Ellum (supporting Penny Bored and Diva Bleach), and on September 18 at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington.

Dallas band Phantomelo headlined the show at Legacy Hall and tore across the stage like a Texas tornado. A gorgeous psychedelic LED backdrop gave a unique feel to each song, matching the massive energy the band expelled from the stage.

Frontman William Rakkar has been evolving the group for the past year, changing up the members and gaining new inspiration for the future of the band. “[Bassist Aaron Richter] seriously has changed the game for Phantomelo,” Rakkar said. “I’m so damn lucky to play with these dudes, but Arron changed everything.”

Catch Phantomelo on August 14 opening up for Sunny Day Real Estate at The Echo Lounge in Dallas.

RSVP to the last KXT Summer Concert in Fort Worth (free show) on August 23 – featuring Matt Tedder and Midnight Thirty at Tulips FTW.

Ella Red opened up the show at Legacy Hall for the July KXT Summer Concert. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Generation Alpha approves of Ella Red. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ella Red’s musical style has touches of Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Attendees check out the KXT swag booth at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ella Red and Ian Price on stage for the KXT Summer Concert at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ella Red enters a vulnerable moment on stage with her original song, “Sticks and Stones.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Em Aronson on stage as part of Ella Red (with a cool new haircut). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music fans got a night of free music and good vibes at the KXT Summer Concert at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A hair flip moment at the end of Ella Red’s set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Phantomelo headlined the KXT SUmmer Concert at Legacy Hall in Plano. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Phantomelo frontman William Rakkar left it all on stage at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Shane O’Barr on stage as part of Phantomelo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The massive stage at Legacy Hall is a beautiful place to showcase North Texas musicians. Photo: Jessica Waffles

William Rakkar’s stage presence is equal parts inviting and in your face. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In the groove with Aaron Richter of Phantomelo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Laying on the stage is one of Phantomelo’s favorite pastimes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

William Rakkar asked the crowd, “Should I hydrate with water? Or BEER?!” Photo: Jessica Waffles

The crowd shouted, “BEEER!!!” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Phantomelo closed out the KXT Summer Concert at Legacy Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.