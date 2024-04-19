The KXT Local Show: Secrecies, Runaway Sky, The Heads and Bodies

Simone Nicole and Taylor LaCourse of Fort Worth duo Runaway Sky. Photo: Virgo Moon Media.

In case you missed it, last week was Nilufer Arsala’s final edition of the KXT Local Show. Her warm farewell spanned a wide spectrum of just some of the music she has loved – from hip-hop to indie rock – while being immersed in the North Texas music scene. (And it didn’t stop there. Check out a look at her final day on air at KXT, which included a live performance from North Texas’ Richard Haskins of The Wee-Beasties.)

But as Nil mentioned with last week’s playlist, the KXT Local Show isn’t going anywhere! And if you’re an artist in North Texas, we want to hear you next. You can submit your songs for consideration right here.

Runaway Sky

You might not recognize the name Runaway Sky, but that would be no fault of your own, because they just released their debut single. What you will likely recognize, however, are their voices. Simone Nicole and Taylor LaCourse are no strangers to the North Texas music scene, and now they’re combining forces for a sun-kissed arrival on their warm, indie-country single, “Arizona.”

The Heads and Bodies

The Heads and Bodies have been making music together in various forms since they were in high school, and last night, the Fort Worth duo made their Local Show debut. “Totally Cool if it’s Not Cool” is contagiously melancholic, and, in fact, very cool.

Secrecies

You might have heard the gorgeous new single from Secrecies earlier this week on the air for our Local Bites segment, but we liked it so much we had to run it back. “Fashion Week” is dripping in dreamy synth and shoegaze-y riffs – the perfect score to the song’s lyrical inspiration, which comes from reflection of being at an impasse: facing pressure from societal ideas of perfection and the emptiness that seeking such validation can still leave you with.

The KXT Local Show – 4/18/24

“Arizona” – Runaway Sky

“Moving Out West” – Side Saddle

“Power Moves” – Silver Skylarks (feat. US! and Kool G Rap)

“Totally Cool If It’s Not Cool” – The Heads and Bodies

“Handsome But Pitiful” – Siblings

“Civic” – Andy Yu

“Key At The Door” – Dezi 5

“Leaving San Francisco” – Paige Hill

“Rosemont Groove” – The Rosemont Kings

“TV Technicolor” – Playtime Rabbits

“Ready or Not” – Agustus

“Lighten My Heart (Revised)” – Itchy Richie and the Burnin’ Sensations

“New Mercedes” – Katrina Cain

“City Lights” – Squeezebox Bandits

“Fashion Week” – Secrecies

“Keep Me Here” – The Half Guided Hearts

