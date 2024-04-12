The KXT Local Show: Nil’s Last Show Edition

This week was my last time hosting The Local Show on KXT, so I played some of my favorite songs from North Texas artists. The show is only an hour long, though, so I couldn’t play everything I wanted to. We were able to hear “Key At the Door,” the new upbeat jam from Dallas entertainer Dezi 5, a classic from Sam Lao‘s debut album SPCTRM, the summer anthem “Country Girl” from Tay Money and Dali Voodoo, Denton outfit Chris Welch & The Cicada Killers, and some of my other favorites.

Thank you so much for listening to the show all these years. It has been one of the highlights of my career to be able to share the work of North Texas artists. Even though I am moving on, it is important to note that the show is NOT ending, so please do keep sending in your music here, and check out the full playlist after this week’s highlights.

Chris Welch & The Cicada Killers

The Denton band released the album Faded & Frayed back in 2017 and I saw them perform live in Deep Ellum around the same time. That is when the song “Lonely” found a permanent place on my playlists.

The Wee-Beasties

It’s no secret that I love this Denton punk band. While this sounds like my personal nightmare, “I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me” is a great song. Check out this live version the group submitted to the Tiny Desk Competition last year.

Dali Voodoo & Tay Money

This song is an absolute jam… and we brought it back just in time for Summer. The fun video was shot at Dallas Heritage Villaige and comes complete with some stellar visual effects.

(Warning- This song contains lyrics some might find offensive.)

The KXT Local Show- 4/11/24

Dezi 5- Key At The Door

Sam Lao- Gold Link

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

Market Zero- Bad Connections

Dali Voodoo & Tay Money- Country Girl

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G- Wrong Reasons

Chammeili- Don’t You Remember

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Chris Welch & The Cicada Killers- Lonely

Justin Pickard- Tennesee Brown

Xiclon- Asi Comenzo, Asi Termino

Cure For Paranoia feat. Pat Ron & The Institute- From Texas

The Wee-Beasties- I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me

Alex O’azia- TE QUEDAS O TE VAS

Loren Kole- Medusa

Ariel & The Culture- No Puedo

Lorelei K- Blue Part Four

Featured Image: The KXT DJs at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton. Photo: Waffles

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.