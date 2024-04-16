In the world of radio, there are voices that become more than just a sound through the airwaves; they become companions, guides, and friends to countless listeners.

For eight remarkable years, Nilufer Arsala has been one such voice, gracing the KERA and KXT Radio airwaves with her warmth, wit, and an unerring passion for music. Friday, between 10 am and 2 pm, marked the conclusion of her tenure, celebrated by colleagues, friends, and devoted fans alike.

The vibes were very last-day-of-school energy as people filtered in and out in nostalgic celebration.

Nilufer Arsala in her element at KXT Radio during her last broadcast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A moment at the love fest at KXT Radio for Nilufer Arsala’s last broadcast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Krys Boyd on the air with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Richard Haskins on the air for the last local bites with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer’s final broadcast was filled with friends and staff, and a testament to her enduring impact on the local music scene and her unwavering commitment to showcasing emerging talent. A highlight of her show has been the “Local Bites” segment every day at noon, where she curated a selection of homegrown tunes for her audience to savor.

For her farewell performance, Nilufer welcomed Richard Haskins (of The Wee-Beasties) & friends, who delivered a memorable set featuring three songs: “Shred Season,” “I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me,” and “Impressions.”

La Bell (middle) and Breonny Lee (left) in the KXT studio during Nilufer Arsala’s last broadcast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer Arsala at the switch board with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lesley James on air with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Amy Miller reminiscing with Nilufer Arsala during her last broadcast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer’s journey with KERA/KXT Radio has been a rich tapestry of roles and responsibilities, reflecting her multifaceted talents and boundless dedication.

From serving as the technical director “Think with Krys Boyd to producing the Art&Seek Arts Minute and hosting the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights, she has left an indelible mark. She championed new music and local artists, endearing her to listeners.

Big love and big laughs inside the KXT studio with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Richard Haskins and friends on air for KXT live local bites.

Rebecca Howard on air with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Eric Bright, director of radio operations for KERA and KXT, beams at Nilufer Arsala as they talk on air about their long history of working together. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Many people came into the studio to see Arsala off, joining her for small exchanges live on the air and getting a chance to recommend a song for the last broadcast.

Friends & guests included the the Eric Bright, Director of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT; KXT Program Director Benji McPhail, KXT Assistant Program Director Lesley James; Think host Krys Boyd, and other KERA/KXT staff like Justin Martin, Jeff Penfield, Jackson Wisdorf, Christopher Wagley, La Bell, Brittany Stubblefield-Engram, Alec Spicer and Amy Miller. Also in the studio was her son Cyrus, husband Daniel, best friend Breonny Lee, musician Rebecca Howard and more.

It was a beautiful and emotional day, filled with stories of everyone’s time working together, the growth Nilufer has experienced in her time at that station, and some tears were shed as the reality of her leaving started to truly hit.

Nilufer Arsala’s son Cryus and husband Daniel on air for her last broadcast with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jeff Penfield chokes up a little during Nilufer Arsala’s last broadcast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Robert Hokamp on guitar with Richard Haskins and friends on air with KXT Radio. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer hailed Eric Bright as “the single biggest advocate of her career,” to which he responded, “I’ve hired you twice and I’d hire you again.”

Her next chapter in life will be announced sometime soon, so friends and fans will be able to support her new adventure.

As Nilufer bid farewell to the airwaves, the studio was filled with a poignant mix of nostalgia and celebration. Before playing her final song – “Last Goodbye” by Jeff Buckley – she delivered her signature sign-off with wistful tears in her eyes. “Since I’m not going to be here to tell you every week, please remember: If you’re doing the best you can, you’re really doing a great job. Remember that. This is 91.7, KXT.”



Brittany Stubblefield-Engram was all smiles on air with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jackson Wisdorf laughing on air with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer Arsala taking in some of her last moments on the air with KXT. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Justin Martin goofing around in the KXT studio helping everyone cool off as a human oscillating fan. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Alec Spicer on the air with Nilufer Arsala. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Nilufer Arsala and The Go-Go-Go’s. (left to right) La Bell, Amy Miller, Nilufer Arsala, Lesley James. Photo: Jessica Waffles

