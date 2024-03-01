The KXT Local Show: J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed, FIT, Squeezebox Bandits

This week’s show fell on leap day! And the bonus day brought a TON of new music from across North Texas. 😀 Yeah Huh sent in their new rocking number “Satin Gown and Tight Blue Jeans.” The song is an homage to the ’80s and musicians like John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. We also got to hear the horn-filled “Oh BBY.” The jam is the latest sneak peek of Larry Gee‘s upcoming funk and soul album, The Get Back. We checked in with After a Night of Unsettling Dreams‘ song-a-week project, and Richardson indie/Americana band The She made its KXT debut with the heartfelt number “You’re Gone.”

You’ll see the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, send your songs in.

J. Isaiah Evans is no stranger to the NTX music scene. He’s a member of local favorite The 40 Acre Mule and has performed gigs with other bands across the region. He came across country artist Mel McDaniel’s song “Stand Up” when he was preparing for a show with tribute band Straight Tequila Night. “Great story, great arrangement, but I had a feeling that there was a rocker in there somewhere,” Evans said about the song via email. “So, I took it to the old-school church, where all rock-n-roll comes from. This is what came out.” The result is the group’s debut single- a high-energy cover of the 1985 classic.

We covered the Dallas rockers for Local Music Month last year, and now the group is back with its first single of 2024. “liars, cops, and thieves” is an anthem that is just begging for a mosh pit. The song is sure to be a favorite at live shows.

I played “City Lights” for KXT Program Director Benji Mcphail during a music meeting recently and his prompt response was, “This might be the most Texas thing I’ve ever heard.” I think Benji is right. The Squeezebox Bandits mix country music with a Tejano sound for a seamless blend that is a fantastic representation of the Lonestar State.

The KXT Local Show – 2/29/24

J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed – Stand Up

Katrina Cain- New Mercedes

Squeezebox Bandits- City Lights

Larry Gee- Oh BBY

Lovers&Lunatics- Ready To Go

Surillo- Vampyra

FIT- liars, cops, and thieves

Secrecies- Cathedrals

Slow Joy- I Don’t Hate You

Cure For Paranoia feat. Pat Ron & The Institute- From Texas

LemonTech- Old Soul

After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams- Numby

Lorelei K- Blue Part Four

Yeah Huh- Satin Gown and Tight Blue Jeans

The She- You’re Gone

Featured image: J. Isaiah Evans. Photo credit: Robert Chickering

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.