Dallas Music Veterans Find Perfect FIT

FIT. From left: Hunter Cannon, Joel Miller, Alex Poulos, Hunter Moehring. Photo: Caitlyn Lennon

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

Shortly before the pandemic, a group of Dallas music veterans formed the band FIT. The ensemble is made up of two Sealion alums- vocalist/guitarist Hunter Moehring and drummer Alex Poulos. They are joined by guitarist Hunter Cannon, who spent time in Denton band Birds of Night, and bassist Joel Miller who played in Drug Animal and Adam and the Figurines.

FIT’s songs tend to build. Moehring’s vocals seem to move from low and slow to almost screaming at times while the band delivers hard-hitting, edgy indie rock with a danceable beat

We caught up with the band in 2021 and since then FIT has had an exciting couple of years. In addition to playing shows at noteworthy North Texas venues like Club Dada, Tulips FW, and The Kessler, FIT also spent time working with indie producers Adam Lasus (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Yo La Tengo, Lilys, and Juliana Hatfield) and Jordan Richardson (Son of Stan and White Denim).

The first release from the collaboration is a five-minute ode to inclusivity that was inspired by a French children’s book called “DESPEREAUX.”

FIT is playing at The Kessler on November 10th and is planning on releasing two more singles from their sessions with Lasus and Richardson before the end of the year. You can keep up with the band on Instagram.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

