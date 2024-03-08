North Texans making some noise at South by Southwest 2024

North Texas is once again making a formidable showing at the music portion of this year’s South by Southwest, which gets underway Monday, and continues through March 16.

Over 35 artists, from across Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, and Arlington, are descending upon the capital city for official showcases (with plenty more scattered across unofficial day parties or other SXSW-adjacent events), bringing with them a full range of musical expression — everything from cumbia to jazz to punk.

Here’s a look at just five musicians with North Texas roots, aiming to use SXSW as a springboard to what’s next.

Jack Barksdale

Fort Worth singer-songwriter and guitarist Jack Barksdale has kept up a relentless pace since the 2022 release of his debut LP, Death of a Hummingbird. Late last year, he dropped Phantom Trails, a seven-track instrumental EP and will perform multiple times during this year’s SXSW.

Coach Tev

As my KXT colleague Alec Spicer just noted, Coach Tev is a key member of Dallas’ underground (and underrated) hip-hop scene, and he’ll be showcasing his formidable talents further south, pulling from his just-released EP This is Not a Part II.

Caleb Landry Jones

You’d be forgiven a double take here: Jones is, in some circles, better known for acting in films like Get Out or Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but the Richardson native’s first love was music. His SXSW appearances will likely draw from his forthcoming sophomore LP Hey Gary, Hey Dawn, out in April.

J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed

As my KXT colleague Nilufer Arsala recently put it, “J. Isaiah Evans is no stranger to the NTX music scene.” For those who might be unfamiliar down Austin way, Evans will undoubtedly earn more than a few new converts with his kinetic fusion of rock, R&B and soul.

Kitty Millian

Dallas rapper Kitty Millian is a relatively new face — she released her debut single, “Talk My [Expletive]” less than four years ago — but she’s wasting no time leaving a mark. She heads to Austin with her recently released EP, Hello Kitty, in hand — ferocious tracks like “Boss Bitch” or “Neck Breaker” should detonate like dynamite in the capital city’s clubs.

Additional North Texas artists performing during SXSW include: Ariel; Conexion Divina; Danny Bonilla; The Dirty Shirts; Flyana Boss; Fugitive; Gus Baldwin & the Sketch; Jackboy Marley; Juanito AZ; Lil CJ Kasino; lil.eaarl; Lil Zac the DJ; Lorelei K; Los Gran Reyes; Luna Luna; Muenster; Nick Finzer; Pierce Washington; Quimikoz Del Son; Roadrun Cmoe; Scuttino; Semiwestern; Splurge; Supermcn4sty; Susan Carol; T Wayne; Teethe; Teenage Sequence; Trauma Ray; Zay Johnny.

