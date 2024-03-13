North Texas is once again making a formidable showing at the music portion of this year’s South by Southwest, which kicked off Monday, and continues through Sunday.

Over 35 artists, from across Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, and Arlington, are descending upon the capital city for official showcases (with plenty more scattered across unofficial day parties or other SXSW-adjacent events), bringing with them a full range of musical expression — everything from cumbia to jazz to punk.

As there are so many North Texas artists heading to Austin, we’re splitting our preview into two parts. Here’s the second installment — a look at five musicians with North Texas roots, aiming to use SXSW as a springboard to what’s next.

Lorelei K

Fresh from the release of its latest single, “Axe and Tree,” which KXT was fortunate enough to premiere a few weeks back, Lorelei K will head to Austin for this year’s SXSW. Frontwoman Dahlia Knowles told us then the year would hold ample touring across the country, as well as a focus on writing and recording the follow-up to last year’s exquisite LP Gucci Doom.

Los Gran Reyes

As my KXT colleague Nilufur Arsala put it last year, “If Los Gran Reyes is there, then it’s a party.” It stands to reason, then, the eight-piece cumbia collective wouldn’t dare miss out on one of the bigger musical parties in the state. Led by brothers Augustin Granados Jr. and Christian Granados, Los Gran Reyes will doubtless dazzle audiences with its vibrant sound.

Semiwestern

You might recognize this band by its former name — the Vliets — who were more active in the early 2010s. Featuring Dallas singer-songwriter Ty Bohrnstedt, the Vliets were rechristened as Semiwestern with the 2018 release of an EP of the same name. The lo-fi rock group dropped a self-titled LP this past September.

Nick Finzer

Composer, arranger, producer and trombonist Nick Finzer originally hails from the East Coast, but makes his home in Denton these days, where he works as an assistant professor of jazz trombone at the University of North Texas College of Music. While an active recording artist in his own right, Finzer is also focused on the next generation, serving as artistic director of the Institute for Creative Music.

Flyana Boss

As my KXT colleague Alec Spicer recently noted, rising alternative-rap duo Flyana Boss — which counts Dallas native Folayan as a member — is quickly turning heads inside and outside of Dallas, particularly on social media. “Yes, we went viral, but [the music] is actually translating to real life fans who are coming out to see us,” Folayan told Spicer. “It makes us emotional to even think about it.” Expect SXSW to further heighten the pair’s profile.

Additional North Texas artists performing during SXSW include: Ariel; Jack Barksdale; Coach Tev; Caleb Landry Jones; J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed; Kitty Millian; Conexion Divina; Danny Bonilla; The Dirty Shirts; Fugitive; Gus Baldwin & the Sketch; Jackboy Marley; Juanito AZ; Lil CJ Kasino; lil.eaarl; Lil Zac the DJ; Luna Luna; Muenster; Nick Finzer; Pierce Washington; Quimikoz Del Son; Roadrun Cmoe; Scuttino; Semiwestern; Splurge; Supermcn4sty; Susan Carol; T Wayne; Teethe; Teenage Sequence; Zay Johnny.

