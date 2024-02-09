The KXT Local Show: Sarah Johnson, The Dirty Shirts, Side Saddle

Judging from all the new music this week, love is definitely in the air here in North Texas! Speaking of it…have you voted in our anti-love song bracket, yet? 😀

This week brought us new songs out of Dallas from country/americana artist Sarah Johnson, glam band The Dirty Shirts and soon-to-be Juliard student Daisy Close. TVTENDV sent in his new hip-hop track from Irving, and we even heard indie rock from the Argyle-based project Side Saddle.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, send your songs in here.

Johnson is no stranger to KXT- we even highlighted her during Local Music Month last year. Her new song is about being rich in love and the production team is a whos who of North Texas music. “Lovinaires” was recorded at Echo Lab in Denton, co-written by fellow americana singer Katrina Cain, and features Parker Twomey on keys and Frankie Leonie on background vocals. This one is a win all the way around… especially for the lovers in the song.

The Dirty Shirts and their signature style have become a staple in the North Texas music scene since their launch in 2021. “Wicked Game” is a crowd favorite at live shows and the band decided now was the perfect time to put it down on tape and release it. Frontman Nick Santa Maria says that the song was recorded mostly live at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas- aside from some overdubs and pedal steel. The song manages to stay faithful to Chris Issack’s original, while still radiating energy that unmistakably belongs to The Dirty Shirts.

The indie project, created in New York and now based in Argyle, is led by multi-instrumentalist Ian McGuinness. The new EP, Forever and a Little While, will drop in May and is produced by Peter Katis who has worked with The National, Hozier, and Kurt Vile. “Wine & Spirits” is a gentle song that pulls at the heartstrings.

The KXT Local Show – 2/8/24

Sarah Johnson- Lovinaires

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

DAMOYEE- Come Get It

TVTENDV- For You

The Dirty Shirts- Wicked Game

Market Zero- Insufferable

Side Saddle- Wine & Spirits

mkn coffee- Buried

Chammeili- Don’t You Remember

Larry Gee- Find Your Way To My Heart

Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout- Knockdown Dragout

After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams- I Lost My Mind In San Fransico

Carbon Love- Your Man

Daisy Close- Don’t Wanna Know

David Tribble- No Elephants

Featured Image: Sarah Johnson. Photo: Travis Beverly

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.