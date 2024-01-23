Cast your vote for your favorite anti-love song

Flowers, hearts, candy — the time for whispered sweet nothings and gooey declarations of love, otherwise known as Valentine’s Day, is right around the corner.

But maybe you aren’t in a swooning mood this year, or you think public displays of affection are nauseating. If you’re not a fan of Valentine’s Day and the love songs which tend to fill the air about this time every year, KXT has your back.

Introducing our inaugural Anti-Love Song Bracket, a four-week competition to arrive at the best example of the least lovey-dovey tune.

We’ll tee up the initial field, and it’ll be up to you, our dear, disenchanted readers, to help whittle these songs down to the top choice. You can see the bracket below, and cast your vote.

All you need is love? Nah, not this year.

Scroll below the song bracket to vote for this round’s winners.