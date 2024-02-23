The KXT Local Show: Katrina Cain, Paige Hill, Ghost Cloak

North Texas women chimed in heavy this week with a rockin’ new single from country/americana artist Katrina Cain, an upbeat jazzy number from Grapevine songstress Ireland, and the smoldering “Go West’ from Dallas’s Paige Hill. We also listened back to Fort Worth staple Black Tie Dynasty and checked out a song that Rockwall’s Marc Musso wrote while he was having an actual panic attack – the busy number is appropriately named “Anxiety.”

You’ll see the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, send your songs in here.

Cain splits her time between Austin and NTX and says that she was inspired to write “New Mercedes” when she was living in Los Angeles and was left baffled after someone told her that a new Mercedes was a starter car… for teenagers. She hopes the catchy tune will serve as a reminder that situations can improve despite tough circumstances. Fun fact- Cain got to drive around in her dream car for the fun video for the song – a 1988 560SL convertible – and it looks like she’s having the time of her life!

(Warning: This song contains lyrics that some might find offensive.)

“Go West” is the debut single from Hill’s upcoming full-length album, People & Places, and the song perfectly captures the longing that accompanies being homesick. Set to release in spring, Hill says the album explores the decade in her life when she thought she had to move away to find contentment – ultimately returning home to Texas after a move to California.

Ghost Cloak comes to us from British-born, McKinney-based artist Hasan Naeem, who we caught up with back in 2022 when he released his song “On The Line.” Naeem returns now with “Punchline,” a cinematic number complete with a sweeping strings arrangement from Sleepy Atlantis’s Bobby Zanzucchi.

The KXT Local Show – 2/22/24

Katrina Cain – New Mercedes

David Forsyth feat. Frankie Leonie – Love Comes Back Around

Marc Musso – Anxiety

John Adieu – Sadness (Perpetuity)

Ireland – Loverboy

Youngtones – Losers

Ghost Cloak – Punchline

Black Tie Dynasty – Hurricane

Ella Red – I’m Not Ok (I Promise)

DB Lloyd feat. Jana Renee – Headed South

Paige Hill – Go West

DAMOYEE – Don’t Know

Dana Harper – Daydreaming

Surillo – Vampyra

Corina Grove – Happier Now

Featured Image: Katrina Cain. Photo: Kylee Kirby.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.