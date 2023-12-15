The KXT Local Show: Larry Gee, Primo Danger, Sarah Jaffe

We’re steadily creeping towards 2024- have you voted for your favorite songs and albums of the year, yet? Maybe an artist from North Texas is on your list. We had so much new music to choose from this week! Dallas artist Larry Gee kicked off the show for us this week with his new, high-energy soul number “Find Your Way To My Heart,” and we heard a new retro synth pop-tinged song from Panoramic Duo out of Fort Worth. Raging Bunch sent in their new indie-pop jam before the release of the new album, Saturday Night Freedom (due out this month!), and we heard “Crisp” from Deep Ellum-based artist Dan Friedman.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights.

Gee has been performing under the moniker Cabus for the past few years, but now he is poised to release a Larry Gee EP in 2024 called The Get Back. It’ll be the first EP release under his name in about 12 years. “Find Your Way To My Heart” is just one of a handful of songs that Gee had previously worked on with producer Beau Bedform and have been unreleased… until now. The song premiered on our website, and Gee talked with my colleague Preston Jones about the new EP, his upcoming show at Four Corners Brewery on Jan. 7th, and how his music helped him get through a health scare.

The hard-hitting Dallas band first started releasing songs in 2019 and are showing no signs of slowing down. They’ve been in the studio working on new music and are working on putting together a tour for 2024. If you want them to hit your town, you can tell the band here. “Part Time” is a song about a situationship that gets… complicated.

(Warning: This song has lyrics some might find offensive.)

Jaffe is back with this beautiful rendition of Willie Nelson’s “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground.” The song was recorded as part of the Texas Wild album – a compilation of Texas artists tribute to iconic Texas songs. The album was recorded as part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s celebration of 100 years of Texas State Parks.

The KXT Local Show – 12/14/23

Larry Gee – Find Your Way To My Heart

Chris J Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout – Knockdown Dragout

Brave Little Howl – Inorganic

Panoramic Duo – Chasing The Sunrise

Alex O’aiza – TE QUEDAS O TE VAS

Cure For Paranoia – Lavender Lemonade (feat. King Kie)

Corina Grove – I’ve Been Here Before

Primo Danger – Part Time

Psychic Love Child – Ophiuchi Hotline

Los Beckleys – Serotonin

Raging Bunch – More Than The Fight

Quincy Forte – Millionaire Dreams

Piper Byers – Meadow

Dan Friedman – Crisp

Sarah Jaffe – Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground

Featured Image: Primo Danger. Photo Drew Herring.

UPDATE: This post was updated on December 15 to correct a photo credit.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

