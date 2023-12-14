PREMIERE: Larry Gee returns to the spotlight with “Find Your Way to My Heart”

Confronting your mortality has a way of putting things into perspective.

Dallas singer-songwriter Larry Gee weathered a significant health scare and received a diagnosis of a chronic health condition earlier this year. After that, Gee found himself sifting through unreleased songs — and discovering a way out of a low moment.

“Music became my lifeline during my recovery,” Gee said via email. “I stumbled upon some of my old, unreleased tunes in a Dropbox folder when I got hit with the diagnosis. Initially, I wasn’t even sure if I’d make music again. But playing those songs during the tough times? It felt like a much-needed mental hug.”

What began as self-care has blossomed into a full-blown comeback. Gee is working with producer Beau Bedford and has been steadily releasing singles over the last several months — KXT’s The Local Show premiered “Got to Have It” last month — and KXT is thrilled to premiere another, the gorgeous, soul-infused “Find Your Way to My Heart,” below.

The singles will ultimately find a home on Gee’s first EP in a dozen years, “The Get Back,” due out next year.

“My hope is that this track and the EP leave people feeling the same warmth, enjoyment and inspiration that got me through tough times during my recovery,” Gee said via email. “We’re all facing stress these days, and I hope this music becomes a positive escape, a little break from it all.”

Beyond “The Get Back,” Gee allows that this moment feels like “starting from scratch and working my way back up,” but that more new music should materialize next year, along with a special acoustic performance to kick off 2024 at Four Corners Brewery.

“[It’s] at an event called ‘First Sundays!’ organized by Up2somethingmedia and Mahal Eating,” Gee said via email. “The goal of the event is to provide a platform for local artists and vendors to shine.”

Larry Gee at “First Sundays!,” Four Corners Brewery, Dallas. Noon Jan. 7.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.