The KXT Local Show: Alex O’aiza, Quincy Forte, Court Hoang

Here we are in December already! Make sure you vote for your favorite albums and artists of 2023 before year’s end. Maybe some North Texas artists made your list? This week, I finally got my hands on Grand Prarie artist Alex O’aiza‘s new indie single “TE QUEDAS O TE VAS”, and we got a super jam from Dallas’s Quincy Forte. Plano artist Jeaneth and Mansfield singer/songwriter Austin Kiefer made their local show debuts, and we listened back to songs from country artist Angel White, r&b/pop artist JONAVI, and the punk band Room 13 out of Denton.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

We caught up with O’aiza when he was a featured artist during Local Music Month this year, and saw him hard at work at his craft. Now, he’s back with his second original Spanish language single, the indie rock “TE QUEDAS O TE VAS.” (And, as a bonus- the song now has a Reggaeton remix!)

Forte is no stranger to the DFW music scene – he’s a former member of the band Chasing February and has also played with Ducado Vega and Bloodrich. “Millionaire Dreams” expresses a lot of the frustrations that many of us have when it comes to being able to afford what we want and Forte says the song is his latest venture into the world of pop music.

Hoang released his album Get Right last year and that is where you’ll find the new single “Monster” that features Taylor Teachout. Hoang is also a composter, so it’s no surprise that this song feels full and cinematic.

The KXT Local Show – 12/7/2023

Alex O’aiza- TE QUEDAS O TE VAS

Overshare- (Don’t) Frown Me Down

Angel White- Red Blanket

Quincy Forte- Millionaire Dreams

JONAVI- Blue Lights

Room 13- If The Kids Are United

Chloe Clemente- Love Letters To The Dead

Agujstus- Wait

Sucio- Attencion

AVRA BOOM- Moving Through Ruin

Austin Kiefer- Almost 25

Court Hoang- Monster

Carbon Love- Your Man

Lovers&Lunatics- Ready To Go

Jeaneth- When You Once Knew Me

Sur Duda- Nobody Knows

Featured Image: Alex O’aiza. Photo: Gabriel Peralta

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.