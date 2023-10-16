Alex O’Aiza. Photo: Gabriel Peralta

Alex O’aiza is a talented guy. The 26-year-old indie pop artist, born in Dallas and raised in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, is not one to stay stagnant. Inspired by bands like The Arctic Monkeys and the Black Keys, O’aiza’s earlier releases leaned more towards a bluesy grunge sound before making way for more indie pop numbers. His evolution continued even further in 2021, with the release of “How Your Love Feels,” O’aiza’s first ballad released as a solo artist.

O’aiza continues to grow. Last year, he held his first headlining show in the Limbo Room at Ruins in Deep Ellum where he played songs from his new Let You Go EP to a packed house. The show was a success, still, O’aiza is constantly pursuing and practicing new skills in order to level up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex O’aiza (@alex_oaiza)

All of the hard work is paying off for O’azia. Both his newly perfected dancing skills and acting chops shine through in the visualizer for “Let You Go,” a project he teamed up with Coffee Pot Films to create.

Alex O’aiza will release his second original Spanish single “Te Quedas o Te Vas” on October 25. You can keep up with his hard work and follow his socials for updates.

