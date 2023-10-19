Remy Reilly’s not quite 20, but already a veteran of the Dallas music scene

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

19-year-old Remy Reilly has been performing around North Texas since she was 13. The vocal powerhouse started singing at the young age of two, and by the age of five, she writing her own songs. At 11, she learned how to play drums, followed by piano and guitar.

Taking inspiration from fellow North Texan Norah Jones, as well as The Cure and Foster the People, the indie-pop singer-songwriter blends pop with a soul and blues vibe – her ear for catchy songwriting makes for a genre-bending take on her music.

Though still a teenager, Reilly has deeply immersed herself in the local scene, and has credited various institutions in the North Texas music community with helping her find her voice as an artist. In a 2021 interview with KXT contributor Jessica Waffles, she mentioned the impact of supporters from places like Deep Ellum Art Company and Opening Bell, as well as Dallas singer-songwriter Kirk Thurmond:

“He was my mentor forever, since I was 14. He was the guy that gave me my first band and showed me what it was like to be a musician and how to be a musician,” Reilly said.

Reilly released her self-titled debut in 2018. The EP was recorded at Dallas’ Modern Electric Sound Recorders with producers Jason Burt of Medicine Man Revival, Jordache Grant, and Charlie Wiles. Wise beyond her years, the then-14-year-old used her songwriting to tackle the lessons of growing up amid mental health awareness and developing crushes. KXT Host Amy Miller would become the first DJ to play her on the radio with a feature of “No One Knows” on the KXT Local Show.

In 2019, Reilly teamed up with Dallas alt-country band the Vandoliers for her single, “Burn,” after the band’s frontman, Josh Fleming, reached out when he heard one of her songs at Fort Worth Live.

Reilly’s second EP, Avalanche, was released in 2022, with production work from Dallas artists Sarah Jaffe and Matt Pence. Avalanche touches on a young woman’s struggles and experiences growing up and how they shape her coming into womanhood.

“Avalanche is about the overwhelming feelings you can get for somebody, when it feels like an avalanche,” Reilly told KXT.

Her latest single, “What Do Ya Know,” which KXT Host Nilufer Arsala described as “an upbeat celebration of the early stages of a new romance,” has quickly become a favorite of KXT hosts.

You can see Remy Reilly performing live at KXT’s Get Loud at Klyde Warren Park on Friday, October 20 in celebration of Local Music Month! Connect with her on Instagram for updates on new releases and show announcements.

