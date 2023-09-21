Black Pumas return with new album, Dallas show and more

Four years have passed since the Austin-formed duo Black Pumas dropped its self-titled debut, and bandmates Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada have accomplished a tremendous amount in that time span.

Black Pumas has racked up seven Grammy nominations, watched as the hit single “Colors” accumulated more than 450 million streams, and has performed across the country, including with stops on late-night television and President Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony.

Now, the band is readying Chronicles of a Diamond, its sophomore album, for release on Oct. 27. The first single, “More Than a Love Song,” which was co-produced by Grammy-winning Dallas producer John Congleton, is out now — you can take a listen below.

“‘More Than a Love Song’ is a message I borrowed from my uncle Steve,” Burton said in a statement. “As a songwriter and caregiver, he’d listen to me write songs from afar and if I were lucky, he’d have a pointer or two for me. ‘Life is a more than a love song.’”

To celebrate Diamond’s release, Black Pumas booked a string of Texas dates this December in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. The band will perform at the Factory in Deep Ellum on Dec. 8, and tickets are on sale now.

Elsewhere, Quesada is popping up on Texas Wild, the album being released Nov. 17 in support of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. Along with Uncle Roy & Spice and the Soul Supporters, Quesada delivers his take on the Destiny’s Child classic “Say My Name.”

Last but not least, Quesada will also make a trip to Oak Cliff next month for a solo DJ gig at the buzzy new venue Ladylove Lounge & Sound. On Oct. 20, Quesada will anchor “Tropicalia Friday,” a night encompassing, according to press materials, “cumbia, salsa, Latin funk, Latin soul, boleros, baladas and Latin psychedelic” music. Tickets for the limited capacity event are on sale now.

Black Pumas at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas. 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are $59.50-$150.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).