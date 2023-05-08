“Texas Wild,” a compilation benefiting state parks, to feature North Texas talent, songs

What do hip-hop, Tejano-tinged rock and bobcats have in common?

The answer: Texas State Parks.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, as part of an ongoing “100 Years of Texas State Parks Celebration” has unveiled a new compilation, Texas Wild, a record which will feature “well-known Texas musicians and rising stars” paying homage to beloved songs written by Texas songwriters.

Hip-hop and Tejano-tinged rock figure into the equation when considering the first single released from Texas Wild, Houston rappers Fat Tony and Paul Wall’s freewheeling take on the Sir Douglas Quintet’s indelible classic “(Hey Baby) Que Paso,” which is out now via multiple streaming services. The song also features contributions from members of Grupo Fantasma, the Texas Gentlemen and Sir Woman.

“Texas Wild is an album that encompasses that wild, untamed spirit for which Texas is best known,” said Anne Brown, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, in a statement. “Incredible artists from across the state have come together to put their unique stamp on Texas classics … We’re thankful for the many talented artists who made this extraordinary album possible.”

The Walker Lukens-produced record features an eclectic mix of Texas artists and songs, including several North Texas-tied acts. The album will be released this fall digitally and on vinyl, with additional singles slated for release in June and July.

The cover art for all three singles and Texas Wild itself, designed by illustrator Mishka Westell, will feature Texas native wildlife, and album sales will benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. While no details are yet available, press materials indicate there will be some live events around Wild’s release. Those interested can sign up for updates at texaswildalbum.org.

Some of the tracks featured on Texas Wild are below.

Fat Tony featuring Paul Wall, “(Hey Baby) Que Paso” [Sir Douglas Quintet]

The Texas Gentlemen, “(That’s Right) You’re Not from Texas” [Lyle Lovett]

Shane Smith and the Saints featuring Hayes Carll, “Pancho and Lefty” [Townes Van Zandt]

Luna Luna, “Si Una Vez” [Selena Quintanilla]

Ryan Bingham, “Possum Kingdom” [Toadies]

The Suffers, “My Maria” [B.W. Stevenson]

Shakey Graves featuring Jess Williamson, “True Love Will Find You in the End” [Daniel Johnston]

Sir Woman featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard, “Texas Sun” [Khruangbin and Leon Bridges]

Adrian Quesada featuring US and the Soul Supporters, “Say My Name” [Destiny’s Child]

Sarah Jaffe, “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” [Willie Nelson]

Toadies, “Since U Been Gone” [Kelly Clarkson]

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.