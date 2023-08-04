The KXT Local Show: Jacob Metcalf, Damon K. Clark, Corner Suns

The end of summer is right around the corner, and I’m not sure how it got here so fast. One thing I do know, though, is that North Texas artists have sure been hard at work in bringing us new music. Arlington artist Larry Ladale has us standing in positivity with the upbeat “Best Day Ever”- a groovy song that features Ladi from neo-soul group Igimegi. Max Poscente‘s Dallas-based project About You writes songs about real people. “Benji” is a tribute to his uncle, who Max says was also his role model and best friend. The Ever Flower Company made their KXT debut with the rocking’ “Celtic Candy,” and we listened back to the soulful “Pick Up Your Phone” from Deep Ellum staple and all-around entertainer Dezi 5.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Metcalf’s artistry shines through on “Inheritance” – a slow, cinematic number that he says is a love letter for anyone who feels they are on the outside looking in. You’ll find “Inheritance” on Metcalf’s latest album, Monitors, which was released late last year. Want to know more? KXT writer Preston Jones caught up with Metcalf before the album release.

Clark started his career as an opera singer before venturing into other genres. His impressive vocal range steals the show in “I’ll Blame Myself,” a soulful song about knowing you’re going to regret a connection – and then doing it anyway.

John Dufilho from Apples In Stereo, the Deathray Davies and Motorcade teams up with Brandon Carr from The Earlies to form Corner Suns. The duo combines neo-psyche and baroque pop influences with vivid songwriting for a sound that is all their own. “The Politician” tells the story of how some politicians start off with good intentions and how quickly they can fall apart.

The KXT Local Show – 8/3/23

Corner Suns- The Politician

Primo Danger- Oh The Stars

Rosy L.- Paradise

Larry Ladale feat. Ladi – Best Day Ever

The Ever Flower Company – Celtic Candy

Corina Grove – I’ve Been Here Before

Spencer Wilson – Roll The Dice

About You – Benji

Lorena Leigh – Whales

Igimeji – Crazy (For You)

Damon K. Clark – I’ll Blame Myself

Ned Doon – Purpose

Sleepy Atlantis – Strangest Place (Strangers Mix)

Dezi 5 – PICK UP YOUR PHONE

Jacob Metcalf – Inheritance

Featured Image: Jacob Metcalf, photo by Hilly Holsonback

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.