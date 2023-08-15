Fort Worth’s Amplify817 Showcase shines a light on local music

Fort Worth loves its local musicians, and starting in 2022, the city made it official, with the inaugural Amplify817 Showcase.

“It’s so beautiful,” singer-songwriter Averi Burk told me last year. “Having people that support you … endlessly and especially a city. I’ve never seen a city support artists so heavily. It’s just been so beautiful.”

The Amplify817 Showcase returns for its second year on Aug. 18. Fort Worth Public Library’s Amplify 817 will stream an eclectic line-up of Fort Worth artists on stage at the Will Rogers Auditorium.

Amplify817, a significant city-led effort, gives local musicians both money and exposure, paying acts for a three-year window to stream their work on a free-to-use platform.

Taiko drum act Goisagi will perform a pre-show in the Will Rogers Auditorium courtyard at 6:30 p.m., followed by the indoor portion of the concert, featuring Amanda Victoria, Phantomelo, Denver Williams and hip-hop rising star Lou CharLe$.

“Our annual showcase is another opportunity we have to financially and promotionally support our musicians who have become part of the Amplify 817 family,” said Rita Alfaro, lead curator and Fort Worth Public Library Music Librarian, in a statement. “We are constantly striving to find opportunities to support our artists and are thrilled to see the showcase grow.”

Amplify817 is also soliciting donations of string, percussion and/or keyboard instruments for its instrument lending program. Organizers ask anyone donating to complete this informational form prior to the event.

The event is free, but reservations are recommended.

