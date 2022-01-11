Calling all Fort Worth musicians: Amplify 817 wants to hear from you

If any Fort Worth musicians resolved to seek greater exposure in the new year, Amplify 817 would like to hear from you.

The two-year-old streaming service invites Fort Worth-based musicians to apply to have their music featured on the streaming platform now through Jan. 31. The service is available through the Fort Worth Public Library in partnership with Hear Fort Worth and partly sponsored by the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation,

Amplify 817 is available to stream for free at amplify817.org. Its goal is a little different from platforms such as Spotify, Tidal or Pandora, according to Fort Worth Public Library music librarian Rita Alfaro.

“We pay our artists $300 up front for rights to stream their music on the site, as well as keep them a part of our growing network,” Alfaro said via email. “We love to recommend artists for various programs and performances around Fort Worth as well as continuously support and promote all of their projects, gigs and content through our social media.”

Indeed, more than 50 Fort Worth-based musicians across a range of genres have been accepted thus far — including rapper Lou CharLe$, who premiered his latest LP, Life Goes On, through the platform last year. The $300 fee allows Amplify817 to stream the music for a period of three years.

To apply, visit Amplify817.org and click on the “Submit” tab near the top of the page to fill out an online form. To be considered, artists must upload a representative sampler (around four tracks in total) taken from some point in the last five years. Submissions are then screened by a five-person jury, which is comprised of individuals with connections to or familiarity with the local music scene. Submissions are currently being accepted through Jan. 31.

For those curious about what the city’s clubs and stages sound like, Alfaro said Amplify 817, which also hosts a recurring interview/performance video series titled “Off the Record,” offers an opportunity to keep a finger on Fort Worth’s cultural pulse.

“It’s specifically showcasing our local talent, so for anyone who is looking to get more into the local scene, Amplify 817 is a great starting point,” she said via email. “It’s showcasing a variety of genres and … we’ve got a few curated playlists, if you’re looking for more of a mixtape option.”

Preston Jones is a freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.

