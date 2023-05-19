The KXT Local Show: Lorena Leigh, Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl, Averi Burk

The amazingly high bar for great local music continues to be set by North Texas artists. Fort Worth showed up strong this week- we got new tracks from Lorena Leigh, Averi Burk, David Tribble, and new duo Rookii and Milky Beatz. Matthew and the Arrogant Sea sent in their new one from Denton, Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl chimed in from Dallas, and we even heard the beautiful “Bloom” from Katherine Paterson out of McKinney.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Leigh is a self-described “cowboy mermaid”, and we are here for it! Her originality shines through on “Whales,” which was released via State Fair Records Singles Club.

Wulf is frontman for Americana band Texicana (coincidentally, the band that won our Tiny Cake Contest back in 2019) , and expands into new territory with The Midnight Howl. “Doghouse” is a bluesy, upbeat nod to the classics- a total jam!

Burk is back with her signature brand of rock and roll! “Choke” showcases Burk’s strong voice and stellar guitar skills. See her live at Dallas Pride again this year- she’s scheduled on the Hall Of State Stage on Saturday, June 3rd.

The KXT Local Show- 5/18/23

Lorena Leigh- Whales

Andy Yu- Pretty People

Andy Evans- Good To Be Alive

Dev Wulf The Midnight Howl- Doghouse

Varcy- See Me Hya

Byron Davis Jr.- I Need That Energy

Squeezebox Bandits- Check To Check

David Tribble- White Flag

Averi Burk- Choke

mkn coffee- Are We Dancing Yet

Posival- Summer Solstice

Rookii feat. Milky Beatz- You Know How I Get

Matthew & The Arrogant Sea- Webs

Remy Reilly- What Do Ya Know

Tears- Diamantes

J/O/E feat. Suave Ski- Crewz Control

Katherine Paterson- Bloom

Painted Light- Home

Featured Image: Lorena Leigh

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.