The KXT Local Show: Dana Harper, Ghost Cloak, Ella Red

Summer is bringing a whole bunch of hot music with it! Frisco artist Ella Red kicked off the show with her new in-your-face single “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” while Dallas artist Dana Harper had us totally grooving with “Daydreaming.” Fort Worth group The Sellers released the single “Brooklyn Nights”- a song about heartbreak in NYC that ends in tragedy- ahead of the band’s new album 42 and we even got a new love song from Ghost Cloak.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Harper is an alum of the NBC show The Voice (she was Team Blake on Season 11!). Her new song “Daydreaming” pays homage to the song of the same name by Aretha Franklin while taking us on a funk-filled journey that is all her own.

Ghost Cloak is the project from British-born and Mckinney-based artist Hasan Naeem, who became the first artist signed to the Matte Black Sound Company in Fort Worth. KXT writer Waffles talked to him about his last release, “On The Line”, and now Ghost Cloak is back with the love song “Pop Rocks.”

Frisco artist Ella Red first stepped into the world of music as a cello player and has grown into a multifaceted artist. “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” is a catchy tune that carries the challenge of being who you say you are.

The KXT Local Show- 5/25/23

Ella Red- Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Rafa- Trate Bien

TRVR- Better Off Alone

Ghost Cloak- Pop Rocks

Yeah Huh- Just Keep It Real

Byron Davis Jr. I Need That Energy

Dana Harper- Daydreaming

Peyton Stilling- Overthinkers Club

Andy Yu- Pretty People

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Ayden Trammel- Lose

Home & Away- Don’t Talk To Stranglers

Kirk Thurmond- Campari & Soda

The Sellers- Brooklyn Nights

Nathan Mongol Wells- Beulah Land

Lorena Leigh- Whales

Featured Image: Dana Harper

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.