The KXT Local Show: Andy Yu, Varcy, Corina Grove

Last night’s Local Show was as hot as the weather! Varcy kept us moving with the ”See Me Hya”, and Booker T grad (and current Berklee College of Music student) DAMOYEE sent in her new groove “Don’t Know.” Fort Worth band The March Divide sent in the alternative jam “Drug That I Can’t Quit” and we heard the contemplative “Peanut Butter Whiskey Dream” from SURILLO out of Richardson.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Plano artist Yu has many talents: in addition to being a musician, he also teaches hip-hop dance classes and has a business degree from UT Dallas. KXT writer Preston Jones caught up with Yu when he dropped his debut album Home, and now we have the disco-tinged dance track ‘Pretty People” to enjoy!

Lucky for us the Bahamas-born artist is now making her way in Dallas. This reggae tune, produced by the talented team of Jordache Grant and Jah Born, will get you moving!

Grove just dropped a video for the indie tune “I’ve Been Here Before”, that was directed by Madeleine Leigh and we should all watch it!

The KXT Local Show- 5/11/23

Andy Yu- Pretty People

Cure For Paranoia- Lavender Lemonade

Joe Kisgen- moves on me

Varcy- See Me Hya

BeMyFiasco- Bad Dream

mkn coffee- Are We Dancing Yet

Posival- Summer Solstice

Corina Grove- I’ve Been Here Before

Dan Friedman- Broken Soul

Remy Reilly- What Do Ya Know

The March Divide- Drug That I Can’t Quit

SURILLO- Peanut Butter Whiskey Dream

Telephone House- Apollonia

Julian King- TikTok Girl

DAMOYEE- Don’t Know

Tigerblind- You’ve Heard The News

FIT- Pleasure + Pain

Featured Image: Andy Yu

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.