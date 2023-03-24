The KXT Local Show: Lorelei K, The Wee-Beasties, Lou CharLe$

It was Throwback Thurday here at KXT, so we took the opportunity to look back and some of our favorite songs of the year (so far), and even threw in a couple that were a little bit older. Enjoy the highlights below and click here to become a member of KXT. 😀

if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The Denton-based band is fronted by Daliah Knowles and is hot off a SXSW showcase. Knowles’ vocals add layers of dreamy storytelling to the hazy “Blue Part Four”.

The Denton punk band shows us a more traditional angle in “Shred Season”. Drummer Trent Jones takes on vocals for this tune, which manages to sound fresh while bringing into the past.

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G

The Fort Worth rapper is constantly dropping new singles. He teamed up with Atlanta rapper Kap G for “Wrong Reasons.” The jam came out last year and recognizes being stuck in a relationship that might not be so healthy.

The KXT Local Show- 3/23/23

Psychic Love Child- Ophiuchi Hotline

Electric Tongues- Time Machine (Eternal Version)

Elaina Kay- Damn Sure

The Dirty Shirts- Heart Attack

Ishi feat. Electrophunk- Ride or Die

Glitter- Disaster

Matt Tedder- Growing Up

Marc Musso- Anxiety

Pearl Earl- Evil Does It

Zebra Troop- Dopamine

Carbon Love- Back To Life

The Wee-Beasties- Shred Season

Jade Marie- GOMO

Lou CharLe$ feat. Kap G- Wrong Reasons

Lorelei K- Blue Part Four

Featured image credit: @visionbymitch

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members.