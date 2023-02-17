The KXT Local Show: Abraham Alexander, Psychic Love Child, Paul Slavens

This week, we got our hand on the new video from Fort Worth artist Denver Williams, a rework of the fan favorite “Time Machine” from Dallas group Electric Tongues, and a “Comfy Sweatshirt” from Dallas band Alex Malave. We also revisited a funky jam from Arlington’s Zebra Troop and “HIghway Robbery” from Dallas americana artist Sarah Johnson.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The Fort Worth artist recently announced the release date of his debut album, which features Gary Clark Jr. and Mavis Staples.Watch for SEA/SONS to drop on April 14th. To tide us over, Alexander also released the 60s-tinged “Tears Run Dry.”

You might guess from this Dallas band’s name that its music is full of psychedelic goodness and that guess would be correct. Make a trip straight to the stars with the fast-paced “Ophiuchi Hotline.”

You might know him from his award-winning Sunday night radio show on KXT, but Slavens is also an accomplished musician and complete creative. Alphabet Girls, Vol. II picks up where Slavens’ last solo project left off, with each song named after a different lady in alphabetical order from N-Z. The album was originally supposed to be only instrumentals and lyrics were added at the end. “Trudy” sounds like more of a score than a song- the music pairs with the lyrics to tell a cinematic story.

The KXT Local Show- 2/16/23

Abraham Alexander- Tears Run Dry

DEMOYEE feat. Annie Elise- BICY

Denver Williams- Key Lime Pie

Electric Tongues- Time Machine (Eternal Version)

Raging Bunch- Angel

The Rosemont Kings- Rosemont Groove

Zebra Troop- Dopamine

Psychic Love Child- Ophiuchi Hotline

Maceo Plex feat. Ishi- Moon Sky

Corey Breedlove- Go With The Flow

Rini K.-Let Me Go Numb

Broke String Burnett- She Turned Into A Shadow

Sarah Johnson – Highway Robbery

Alex Malave- Comfy Sweatshirt

Paul Slavens- Trudy

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

