The KXT Local Show: Abraham Alexander, Psychic Love Child, Paul Slavens

This week, we got our hand on the new video from Fort Worth artist Denver Williams, a rework of the fan favorite “Time Machine” from Dallas group Electric Tongues, and a “Comfy Sweatshirt” from Dallas band Alex Malave. We also revisited a funky jam from Arlington’s Zebra Troop and “HIghway Robbery” from Dallas americana artist Sarah Johnson.
You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.
Abraham Alexander
The Fort Worth artist recently announced the release date of his debut album, which features Gary Clark Jr. and Mavis Staples.Watch for SEA/SONS to drop on April 14th. To tide us over, Alexander also released the 60s-tinged “Tears Run Dry.”
Psychic Love Child
You might guess from this Dallas band’s name that its music is full of psychedelic goodness and that guess would be correct. Make a trip straight to the stars with the fast-paced “Ophiuchi Hotline.”
Paul Slavens
You might know him from his award-winning Sunday night radio show on KXT, but Slavens is also an accomplished musician and complete creative. Alphabet Girls, Vol. II picks up where Slavens’ last solo project left off, with each song named after a different lady in alphabetical order from N-Z. The album was originally supposed to be only instrumentals and lyrics were added at the end. “Trudy” sounds like more of a score than a song- the music pairs with the lyrics to tell a cinematic story.
The KXT Local Show- 2/16/23
Abraham Alexander- Tears Run Dry
DEMOYEE feat. Annie Elise- BICY
Denver Williams- Key Lime Pie
Electric Tongues- Time Machine (Eternal Version)
Raging Bunch- Angel
The Rosemont Kings- Rosemont Groove
Zebra Troop- Dopamine
Psychic Love Child- Ophiuchi Hotline
Maceo Plex feat. Ishi- Moon Sky
Corey Breedlove- Go With The Flow
Rini K.-Let Me Go Numb
Broke String Burnett- She Turned Into A Shadow
Sarah Johnson – Highway Robbery
Alex Malave- Comfy Sweatshirt
Paul Slavens- Trudy
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.
Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.
