Wednesday morning, Houston-born superstar Beyoncé announced her first solo tour in seven years — and it includes a North Texas stop.

The Renaissance World Tour, so named for her 2022 album, will bring Beyoncé back to AT&T Stadium on Sept. 21, where she last performed with her husband, Jay-Z, in 2018.

The 47-date tour kicks off May 10 in Stockholm with European dates continuing through June. The U.S. and Canadian leg of the tour starts July 8 in Toronto and is currently scheduled to conclude Sept. 27 in New Orleans. She’ll play her hometown of Houston on Sept. 23.

Tickets for Beyoncé’s Arlington concert — exact prices weren’t immediately available — appear as if they will go on sale Feb. 10 via Ticketmaster and Seatgeek. Fans can register for a chance to buy tickets for her AT&T Stadium performance, via Live Nation’s Verified Fan program, through midnight on Feb. 9.

(It’s also clear Beyoncé took notice of the debacle surrounding Taylor Swift’s recent tour on-sale; the fan registration for her U.S. and Canadian dates is split into three distinct groups, which have staggered on-sale dates.)

The news of her much-anticipated tour comes ahead of this weekend’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé leads the way for Texas nominees.

The pop icon has a total of nine nominations, including in the “big three” categories: Album, record and song of the year, for Renaissance. Beyonce’s current nominations push her all-time total to 88, tying her with Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys.

