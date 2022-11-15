Houston-born Beyonce leads 2023 Grammy class with nine nominations

The Houston-born Beyonce leads the way for Texas nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with a total of nine nominations, including in the “big three” categories: Album, record and song of the year, for her recent album Renaissance. (Houston-raised Lizzo also earned nominations across all “big three” categories.)

Tuesday’s nominations push Beyonce’s all-time total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys. Other artists racking up big numbers: Kendrick Lamar, with eight total nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven total nominations; Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and The-Dream, with six total nominations apiece.

Other Texans earning multiple nominations included Lizzo (five total), Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson (four total apiece), and Maren Morris and Kirk Franklin (three total apiece). Domi and JD Beck, the latter of whom hails from Dallas, landed a best new artist nomination, as well as a nomination for best contemporary instrumental album.

The nominations for all 91 categories were announced live Tuesday from Los Angeles, where the ceremony itself will be held on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Texas-tied nominees by category:

Best pop duo or group performance

Post Malone and Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Best pop solo performance

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Best traditional pop vocal album

Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around …

Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix, Evergreen

Best pop vocal album

Lizzo, Special

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

Best dance/electronic music album

Beyonce, Renaissance

Song of the year

Gayle, “abcedefu”

Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Best song written for visual media

Beyonce, “Be Alive”

Best R&B performance

Beyonce, “Virgo’s Groove”

Best traditional R&B performance

Beyonce, “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Best R&B song

Beyonce, “Cuff It”

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper, Black Radio III

Best remixed recording

Beyonce, “Break My Soul” (Purple Disco Machine remix)

Lizzo, “About Damn Time” (Terry Hunter remix)

Best boxed or special limited edition package

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Record of the year

Beyonce, “Break My Soul”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Best Americana performance

Asleep at the Wheel and Lyle Lovett, “There You Go Again”

Best American roots song

T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant, “High and Lonesome”

Best country solo performance

Miranda Lambert, “In His Arms”

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Willie Nelson, “Live Forever”

Best country duo/group performance

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Best country song

Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

Willie Nelson, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”

Best country album

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Maren Morris, Humble Quest

Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time

Best rock album

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa

Best new artist

Domi and JD Beck

Toby Nwigwe

Best contemporary instrumental album

Jeff Coffin, Between Dreaming and Joy

Domi and JD Beck, Not Tight

Snarky Puppy, Empire Central

Best gospel performance/song

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, “Kingdom”

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, “Fear is Not My Future”

Best gospel album

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One Deluxe

Best roots gospel album

Willie Nelson, The Willie Nelson Family

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Jamie Foxx, Act Like You Got Some Sense

Album of the year

Beyonce, Renaissance

Lizzo, Special

