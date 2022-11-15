Houston-born Beyonce leads 2023 Grammy class with nine nominations

The Houston-born Beyonce leads the way for Texas nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with a total of nine nominations, including in the “big three” categories: Album, record and song of the year, for her recent album Renaissance. (Houston-raised Lizzo also earned nominations across all “big three” categories.)
Tuesday’s nominations push Beyonce’s all-time total to 88, tying her with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys. Other artists racking up big numbers: Kendrick Lamar, with eight total nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven total nominations; Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and The-Dream, with six total nominations apiece.
Other Texans earning multiple nominations included Lizzo (five total), Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson (four total apiece), and Maren Morris and Kirk Franklin (three total apiece). Domi and JD Beck, the latter of whom hails from Dallas, landed a best new artist nomination, as well as a nomination for best contemporary instrumental album.
The nominations for all 91 categories were announced live Tuesday from Los Angeles, where the ceremony itself will be held on February 5 at Crypto.com Arena.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the Texas-tied nominees by category:
Best pop duo or group performance
Post Malone and Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Best pop solo performance
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Best traditional pop vocal album
Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around …
Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix, Evergreen
Best pop vocal album
Lizzo, Special
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyonce, “Break My Soul”
Best dance/electronic music album
Beyonce, Renaissance
Song of the year
Gayle, “abcedefu”
Beyonce, “Break My Soul”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Best song written for visual media
Beyonce, “Be Alive”
Best R&B performance
Beyonce, “Virgo’s Groove”
Best traditional R&B performance
Beyonce, “Plastic Off the Sofa”
Best R&B song
Beyonce, “Cuff It”
Best R&B album
Robert Glasper, Black Radio III
Best remixed recording
Beyonce, “Break My Soul” (Purple Disco Machine remix)
Lizzo, “About Damn Time” (Terry Hunter remix)
Best boxed or special limited edition package
Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Record of the year
Beyonce, “Break My Soul”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Best Americana performance
Asleep at the Wheel and Lyle Lovett, “There You Go Again”
Best American roots song
T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant, “High and Lonesome”
Best country solo performance
Miranda Lambert, “In His Arms”
Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”
Willie Nelson, “Live Forever”
Best country duo/group performance
Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Best country song
Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”
Willie Nelson, “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”
Best country album
Miranda Lambert, Palomino
Maren Morris, Humble Quest
Willie Nelson, A Beautiful Time
Best rock album
Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa
Best new artist
Domi and JD Beck
Toby Nwigwe
Best contemporary instrumental album
Jeff Coffin, Between Dreaming and Joy
Domi and JD Beck, Not Tight
Snarky Puppy, Empire Central
Best gospel performance/song
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, “Kingdom”
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, “Fear is Not My Future”
Best gospel album
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One Deluxe
Best roots gospel album
Willie Nelson, The Willie Nelson Family
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
Jamie Foxx, Act Like You Got Some Sense
Album of the year
Beyonce, Renaissance
Lizzo, Special
Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.