The KXT Local Show: Jake Quillin feat. Maya Piata, Marc Musso, Broke String Burnett

The first show of 2023 brought us TONS of new music! From Dallas, we got the magical duo of Jake Quilin with Maya Piata and the title track off of Paper Cups new album Spooky Action. From Fort Worth, alt-country artist Broke String Burnett sent in “She Turned Into A Shadow” and acoustic group The JaxBros sent in the classical guitar-themed “Blend”. We even heard a new song from Driveway Dive out of Plano, and Bygones from Duncanville made its Local Show debut!

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Piata and Quillin’s voices seem to dance together in “All My Life” – a song about a love you can’t get over. The song is the third track on Quillin’s new East Dallas Diaries EP- the second release in a four-part EP project called Texas Medicine. KXT writer Waffles caught up with Quillin for a track-by-track breakdown of the EP ahead of today’s release.

“Try Too Hard” tackles the heavy subject of giving too much effort in a way that comes off as lighthearted and fun as the visual for the song. Puzzle pieces were used to create the stop-motion lyric video.

Fort Worth artist Burnett is all set to release his debut album, Doppleganger, in February. “She Turned Into A Shadow” was created while writing the 12-song concept album.

The KXT Local Show- 1/5/2022

Lasting Effect- On Our Own

Glitter- Middle

Jake Quillin- All My Life (feat. Maya Piata)

The Wee-Beasties- Shotgunning Beers In The Parking Lot

Northlake- Daylight Dancing

Paper Cups- Spooky Action

Broke String Burnett- She Turned Into A Shadow

Elaina Kay- Damn Sure

Bryson Cole- Dead Wrong (feat. Derron)

Marc Musso- Try Too Hard

Driveway Dive- Not A Chance In Hell

Rafa- Medicina

Lorelei K- Blue Part Four

Bygones- Noon

JaxBros- Blend

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and the KXT midday host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.