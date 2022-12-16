The KXT Local Show: Wyatt Coates, semiwestern, Kelsey Foster

We’re getting closer to the holidays and to help us get there we checked out the bittersweet new song “Merry Christmas” from Dallas artist Kelsey Foster. Wyatt Coates also chimed in from Dallas with “Hard Times”, as did rapper Rafa with “Medicina”. The song is written from the perspective of “Ela”, a virtual artist that Rafa has created and we’ve seen in some of his past videos. We also checked in to Denton with songs from Black Tie Dynasty ahead of their big NYE show at Tulips FW and The Wee-Beasties, who just announced a show at Trees with The Nixons.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

“Hard Times” is a smooth song about the ups and downs of a relationship. (Mostly the down part- the song IS called “Hard Times” after all.)

The band has been through a lot of changes- it recently changed its name and location. Once called vliets and based in Austin, semiwestern is now Dallas-based. Good thing the band kept its stellar sound. semiwestern released “velvet sea” ahead of a full-length album expected out next year.

Foster takes a look at toxic relationships and narcissism through the hauntingly beautiful “Merry Christmas”. Keys provided by Ben Fisher from Dallas band Telephone House add to Foster’s stellar voice to tell the sadness-tinged story.

The KXT Local Show- 12/15/2022

Wyatt Coates- Hard Times

Raging Bunch- Trust Is Love

Pearl Earl- Evil Does It

semiwestern- velvet sea

Carbon Love- Back To Life

Elaina Kay- Damn Sure

Rafa- Medicina

Flower Child & Jah Born- Chosen

Glitter- Middle

Black Tie Dynasty- Beginner

The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight

Yeah Huh- Candlestick Park

Wayside Motel- Beg

Kelsey Foster- Merry Christmas

Elyse Jewel- Friends

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.