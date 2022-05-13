The KXT Local Show: The Dirty Shirts, Cut Throat Finches, Rafa

Dallas band The Dirty Shirts released its new album last week and to celebrate we checked out the new single “Detonator”. We also heard new music from Dallas project Paper Cups, a live version of the song “Bad Habit” from Fort Worth band Cut Throat Finches, an indie-punk number from Cool Jacket, an emotional new release from rapper Rafa, and a song about saying too much by Big Heaven. We even heard “Waking Life”- the new release from Amy Miller‘s band, friend.

The new single from the dance-rock band comes just after the release of its debut album In The Get Up From The Get Go!. “Detonator” is a groovy number that frontman Nick Santa Maria says was inspired by stories of his wife’s love of the Dallas music scene and is an ode to all the badass women in Dallas.

The band recorded “Bad Habits” live at Main At South Side in Fort Worth for a video shoot and liked the live version so much that they decided to release it ahead of the studio recording, which is on the group’s Modern Electric Sessions project.

Rafa delivers the heat with his music AND his videos. “Si Te Vas” finds our semi-human hero in a futuristic video game-type situation, broken-hearted and looking for love.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

