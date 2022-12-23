The KXT Local Show: The Holiday Edition (Mostly, Kind Of)

We celebrated holiday the season with songs from Fort Worth artists Cory Cross, and The Troumatics. From Dallas we kept the spirit going with songs from Loyal Sally, Heart of the City, Kelsey Foster, and we headed up north with Mckinney artist KellyMarie and Denton band Matthew & The Arrogant Sea. Just for good measure, we threw in the latest from Denton psych rockers Pearl Earl, heard “Gold” from Katrina Cain, and more!

“Ice On the Road” is a catchy tune that acknowledges that Christmas can bring about feelings of loneliness. Cross’s voice is incredibly comforting as he sings about missing a loved one during the holidays.

The McKinney artist released a whole album inspired by the tv show The Office. As if that wasn’t gift enough, she threw in a Christmas party song!

The Denton group wrote a Christmas song about human rights and 100% of the profits go to the ACLU of Texas!

The KXT Local Show- 12/22/22

KellyMarie- Christmas Party

Mitchel Musso feat. marc Musso- VOLCANO

Kelsey Foster- Merry Christmas

Heart Of The City- All The Other Roads

Bo Armstrong- Get it Right

Ellen Once Again- Hope

Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner- Counting Back Down (To Next Christmas Time)

Cory Cross- Ice On The Road

Katrina Cain- Gold

Gratzi- Reasons

Raging Bunch- Heartbroken Christmas

Matthew & The Arrogant Sea- Santa Isn’t Happy Baby

Pearl Earl- Evil Does It

The Troumatics- Whiskey Christmas

Loyal Sally feat. Ellen Once Again- The New Year

