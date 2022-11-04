The KXT Local Show: Tears, Gratzi, Glitter

November started off with a flood of new music, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! Tears, Glitter, and Sarah Johnson chimed in from Dallas while Cameron Smith and Lou CharLe$ checked in from Fort Worth. Gratzi sent in “Reasons” from Lewisville and we got another uplifting number from Grand Prarie’s Ellen Once Again. We even had two artist debuts this week – good vibe-loving Dallas band Raging Bunch sent in “Trust Is Love,” and we heard Fort Worth artist (and former middle school teacher) David Tribble‘s gentle love song “See Her Cry.”

Dallas artist Tears is back with another banger! “Diamantes” is the follow-up to her Stitches EP.

Lewisville-based Gratzi sounds larger than life in their new song “Reasons.” Check out the accompanying (awesome) video!

NOBODY MESS WITH GLITTER!!! GLITTER WILL TAKE YOU DOWN!!! The rockstar-kickboxing video for “Middle” was released on Halloween to keep with the bloody theme of the holiday. Fun Fact: Glitter is an accomplished martial artist, so she knows what she is doing in the ring!

The KXT Local Show- 11/3/2022

Tears- Diamante

Da Deputy- Routine

Lou CharLe$ (feat. xBValentine) – I Like The Way

Glitter- Middle

Northlake- Daylight Dancing

Black Tie Dynasty- Beginner

Gratzi- Reasons

Ellen Once Again- Perfect

Remy Reilly- Avalanche

David Tribble- See Her Cry

Raging Bunch- Trust Is Love

LemonTech- Heartbreak in Hawaii

Sarah Johnson- Highway Robbery

Cameron Smith- Beneath The Wheel

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

