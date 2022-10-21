The KXT Local Show: Local Music Month Recap

It has been one heck of an amazing Local Music Month here at KXT and it all comes together tonight at the Get Loud With KXT concert at Klyde Warren Park, which is brought to us by Texas Counter Fitters. To help celebrate, we took a look back at just some of the month’s featured artists. Check out some of their videos down below, and see the whole lineup on KXT’s social media.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

You can not talk about musicians from Dallas without including the genius that is Erykah Badu. The “Window Seat” video was shot in just one take at Dealey Plaza in Dallas and is part performance art, part social commentary, and all of the honest creativity we’ve come to expect from Badu.

(Warning: this video contains implied violence and nudity.)

There’s a shark! There are wrestlers! It’s another stellar video from DFW band Phantomelo!

Enjoy this stripped-down version of “Til The Morning Comes”, which Twomey co-wrote with fellow musician Paul Cauthen. Twomey is a graduate of Dallas’ Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and is a touring member of Cauthen’s band.

The KXT Local Show- 10/20/2022

Reveler’s Hall Band- Always There

Phantomelo- Shark Attack

Erykah Badu- Window Seat

Abraham Alexander (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)- Stay

Leon Bridges- Steam

Lou CharLe$ (feat. Kap G) – Wrong Reasons

Squeezebox Bandits- Never Again (again)

Parker Twomey- I’d Be Your Man

Brave Combo- Vampire Twist

The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight

Lorelei K- Lying Love

Luna Luna- Feel It Now

Toadies- Sound and Vision

Polyphonic Spree- Got Down To The Soul

Joshua Ray Walker- Sexy After Dark

