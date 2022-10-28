The KXT Local Show: Black Tie Dynasty, Remy Reilly, The Wee-Beasties

Halloween is looming, so we celebrated with “Werewolves”, the new electronic track from Fort Worth’s Panoramic Duo and “Hey Ghost” from UNT student Sam Wood. Also from Fort Worth, Cory Cross sent in the classic country-tinged “I Would Stay, ” which features songstress Jenna Clark. Dallas powerhouse Remy Reilly sent in “Avalanche”, the new song from Northlake was definitely a treat, and The Wee-Beasties sent in a track off of their new album, Party With Us! Arlington artist Eoin Donovan made his Local Show debut with “Dark Star” and The Troumatics sent in a new to us song from Fort Worth.

You can see the entire playlist after this week's highlights

The Denton-based band is back with their first single release in over a decade. Look for a new album, Steady, this summer.

Reilly perfectly captures the feeling of being wrapped up in an on-again/off-again relationship in her new song “Avalanche”.

“Shred Season” shows a new layer to the Denton punk band. Drummer Trent Jones takes over vocals, while horns and background vocals contribute to a fresh, but still almost old-timey, sound.

The KXT Local Show- 10/27/2022

Black Tie Dynasty- Beginner

The Wee-Beasties- Shred Season

Remy Reilly- Avalanche

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Chancy- Angels, Darlings

Northlake- Daylight Dancing

Eoin Donovan- Dark Star

Elyse Jewel- Friends

The Troumatics- You Hurt Me First

Cory Cross feat. Jenna Clark- I Would Stay

L25- All Night

Flower Child & Jah Born- Chosen

Sam Wood- Hey Ghost

Panoramic Duo- Werewolves

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the host of the KXT Local Show and a KXT weekend host. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

