The KXT Local Show: Toadies, Ghost Cloak, Katrina Cain

This week brought us new songs from some of our favorite bands- Toadies, Flickerstick, and Pageantry. Dallas artist N.E.V. teamed up with Grammy award-winning producer Malex for her latest, we heard Ghost Cloak‘s first release on Matte Black Sound, and Chancy brought us “Angels, Darling” which the band calls “your new soundtrack for wanderlust.”

The band recently kicked off a tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of the album Rubberneck. The new EP, Damn You All To Hell, is a collection of four previously unreleased tracks, including this cover of David Bowie’s “Sound and Vision.”

McKinney-based artist Hasan Naeem is the force behind Ghost Cloak and is the first artist signed to Matte Black Sound out of Fort Worth. KXT writer and photographer Waffles talked with Naeem and label co-owner Matthew McNeal about their partnership and the song “On The Line”, which is about depression and anxiety.

Cain splits her time between Austin and Denton but spent this week in Nashville performing at the Lone Star Shindig at Americanafest, which was presented by The Texas Music Office and Kessler presents. The video for “Gold” is a nostalgic nod to the country tv shows of yesteryear.

The KXT Local Show- 9/15/2022

Toadies- Sound And Vision

Brave Little Howl- Inorganic

Abraham Alexander (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)- Stay

N.E.V.- Undefined

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Vanilla & Pepper- Tell Me

Ghost Cloak- On The Line

Katrina Cain- Gold

Chancy- Angels, Darlings

Flickerstick- Shine On

Idoljob- I Want It

Lou Charle$ (feat. Kap G)- Wrong Reasons

Joshua Flores- Do You Mind

Pageantry- Yellow Rose

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

