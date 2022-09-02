The KXT Local Show: Alex O’Aiza, Brody Price, Elyse Jewel

This week we heard new music out of Dallas from Elyse Jewel and husband and wife duo Hanging Fire. Fort Worth artists Cody Lynn Boyd and Brodie Price sent in new songs, and we heard Driveway Dive out of Plano. We even heard “Radio Girl” from Dallas artist Steve Dirkx– a song recorded in 1992 and inspired by former KERA DJ Liza Richardson.
Alex O’Aiza
Grand Prairie artist O’Aiza is experimenting with more of a rock sound and calls “Heaven” one of his personal favorites in his repertoire.
Brody Price
Price’s debut album, Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, is also the debut release for Niles City Records, the label born out of recording studio Niles City Sound.
Elyse Jewel
The 17 year old singer-songwriter is back with a heartfelt story of unrequited love. Watch for “Friends” on Jewel’s debut EP, dear diary, which is set to release on September 27th.
The KXT Local Show- 9/1/2022
Alex O’Aiza- Heaven
The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight
Elyse Jewel- Friends
Idoljob- I Want It
Da Deputy- Routine
Cool Jacket- Sports Talk
Panoramic Duo- Runaway (feat. Lorena Leigh)
Brody Price- Dying When I Met You
Eaglin- Twenty-Three
Cody Lynn Boyd- Feels The Same
Hanging Fire- Do I?
A-Wall- Solo
Parker Twomey- Til The Morning Comes
Driveway Dive- You Can’t Smoke In Here
Steve Dirkx- Radio Girl
River Jude- Face To Face
