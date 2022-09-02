The KXT Local Show: Alex O’Aiza, Brody Price, Elyse Jewel

This week we heard new music out of Dallas from Elyse Jewel and husband and wife duo Hanging Fire. Fort Worth artists Cody Lynn Boyd and Brodie Price sent in new songs, and we heard Driveway Dive out of Plano. We even heard “Radio Girl” from Dallas artist Steve Dirkx– a song recorded in 1992 and inspired by former KERA DJ Liza Richardson.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

Grand Prairie artist O’Aiza is experimenting with more of a rock sound and calls “Heaven” one of his personal favorites in his repertoire.

Price’s debut album, Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, is also the debut release for Niles City Records, the label born out of recording studio Niles City Sound.

The 17 year old singer-songwriter is back with a heartfelt story of unrequited love. Watch for “Friends” on Jewel’s debut EP, dear diary, which is set to release on September 27th.

The KXT Local Show- 9/1/2022

Alex O’Aiza- Heaven

The Wee-Beasties- It’s Happening Tonight

Elyse Jewel- Friends

Idoljob- I Want It

Da Deputy- Routine

Cool Jacket- Sports Talk

Panoramic Duo- Runaway (feat. Lorena Leigh)

Brody Price- Dying When I Met You

Eaglin- Twenty-Three

Cody Lynn Boyd- Feels The Same

Hanging Fire- Do I?

A-Wall- Solo

Parker Twomey- Til The Morning Comes

Driveway Dive- You Can’t Smoke In Here

Steve Dirkx- Radio Girl

River Jude- Face To Face

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

